El Centro Receives $4.78M Caltrans Grant for Downtown

EL CENTRO — The California Department of Transportation has awarded the city of El Centro $4.782 million for its “Embellece El Centro” Downtown Project from Caltrans’ Clean California Local Grant Program, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled with this grant. Mayor Pro Tem Sylvia Marroquin and I committed to improving downtown two years ago. This is another step toward the direction and only one of the improvements we are making,” El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh stated in a press release. “Our city departments are working together to make our downtown something our residents are proud of.”

The Embellece (Beautify) project includes a food truck court within the Town Square, murals, gateway signs, curb inlet screen protectors, tamper-proof trash and recycling receptacles, new LED lights, and new benches.

The city previously held several meetings in downtown El Centro, where residents submitted suggestions for the Town Square renovation.

“We are so thankful to Caltrans for funding our project,” according to El Centro Director of Community Services Adriana Nava. “A total of 230 grant applications were received, and our application was one of 42 applications selected for this highly competitive grant. I am incredibly proud of the El Centro staff team comprised of Engineering, Community Development, and Community Services. It takes a committed team and a supportive community to bring projects like this one to fruition.”

The grant covers the total amount of the renovation project. The project is expected to start in late 2024. For more information regarding the Clean California Local Grant Program, go to Local Grant Program | Caltrans