Ron Rubin of Rubin Seeds Named ’23 Farmer of the Year

HOLTVILLE — Raised through much of his young life in the Holtville area, Ron Rubin has become synonymous with agriculture in the Northend as co-founder of both Rubin Seeds and Imperial Valley Research Co.

For the last quarter century, the 75-year-old Brawley resident has been deeply involved with the Imperial County Farm Bureau, where his previous life in banking and finance has served the organization well, with him assuming the role of treasurer for the past 12 years.

Rubin was recognized by his Farm Bureau peers when he was awarded the 18th annual Jim Kuhn Farmer of the Year honor in recognition of his contributions to the agriculture industry, his generosity to the farm community, and his devotion to family during the bureau’s annual dinner on Thursday, Oct. 12.

“I am overwhelmed. It is a big honor. There have been a lot of people that I know that have been Farmer of the Year. I admire them all and I do not put myself in the same league, but I have been very fortunate,” Rubin said during an interview with the Calexico Chronicle. “I am honored. I was not expecting it at all.”

It was a special night for Rubin, who was surrounded by friends and family members at the Swiss Club of Imperial Valley in Holtville.

“My mom was there, and she was excited for me. She is 100 years old, so she has been around for a while,” he said of the family matriarch, Sadie Rubin, who will be 101 in December.

“Most of the time, you don’t do things for an award, you do things because it’s the right thing to do,” Ron Rubin said. “I’m just trying to set an example of how to be a good citizen to all of my children and grandchildren.”

Born Nov. 9, 1947, in Brawley, he was raised in a farming family in southeast Holtville. A student at Verde Country School, he graduated from Holtville High, where he was an FFA Star Farmer. He attended Imperial Valley College before transferring to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Ag Engineering.

Ron Rubin and his wife, Linda, were married in 1974 in Holtville and moved to Oakland, where he worked in farm ranch real estate and as a loan officer. By 1978, the Rubins returned to the Valley. Ron worked as an assistant manager for the Land Bank Association and they welcomed the birth of their new daughter, Claire. In 1980, the family moved to Brawley with the new promotion of manager of Land Bank and soon welcomed their second child, Kurt. Their third child, Kaylin, was born when Ron Rubin went to work for Fifield Land Co. in 1983.

In 2006, Ron and his son, Kurt, founded Rubin Seeds LLC, specializing in cultivating seeds for agricultural use. He and his daughter, Kaylin, formed Imperial Valley Research Co. LLC in 2014.

Rubin’s expertise in the Imperial Valley has been invaluable in helping to inform regulatory agencies of the potential impacts of their policies. He has provided them with insight into the effects their regulations may have on the environment, economy, and local communities, according to the Farm Bureau.

He serves his community in a number of capacities, including his involvement with Sacred Heart Church and Sacred Heart School, where he serves on the finance council, the school board and the church choir. He also sits on the Board of Directors for Community Valley Bank, serves on the Cal Alfalfa Seed Research Board and is a commissioner for the Cal Wheat Commission. He is an avid donor to the Pioneers Memorial Hospital Foundation, Imperial Valley Food Bank, Brawley Feed the Need, John Paul II Radio, and the California Mid-Winter Fair Animal Auction.

Asked what he might do differently at this point in his life, Rubin said, “There is nothing to do differently than what I have been doing for all these years. I’ll just keep doing the same thing.”

In addition to Farmer of the Year, the Betty Young Memorial Friend of the Farmer Award was given out to retired Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner Carlos Ortiz.