Two Seniors Killed in El Centro After Being Hit By Car

EL CENTRO — Two senior citizens were killed when they were struck by a motorist while they crossed Fourth Street just south of State Street on Friday night, Oct. 13, according to El Centro police.

A number of the details into the accident were still unavailable from El Centro police on Saturday, Oct. 14. The case was still under investigation and the report was being written, according to Sgt. Antonio Hernandez.

What is known is that the deceased were 64- and 69-year-old males, one of whom died at the scene of the accident and the other succumbed from his injuries at El Centro Regional Medical Center, Hernandez said.

Hernandez was asked whether he could confirm that the two men were homeless individuals, but he could not say.

The collision occurred at 7:30 p.m. and involved a car driven by a 19-year-old woman, Hernandez said. Impairment from drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor and she was extremely cooperative, the officer said.

The motorist apparently was the first to have called 911 and reported that at least one of the men was “unconscious but breathing,” according to El Centro police logs.

It appears the man who died at ECRMC did so some time around 9 p.m. when the Imperial County Coroner’s Office was called to the hospital, both El Centro and Imperial Sheriff’s Office call logs state.

There were reports on social media that onlookers gathered on the sidewalks taking photos and cellphone video of the accident scene. Hernandez was asked whether that proved problematic for officers’ investigation, but he saw no citation of it as an issue.

Police shut down Fourth Street between State Street and Olive Avenue to investigate the accident scene for several hours; the area reopened around 11 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.