IVC’S LVN Program Ranks at the Top in California

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College has learned its Licensed Vocational Nurse program has been ranked as the best in California by practicalnursing.org following an analysis of 121 LVN California programs, with 50 of those earning a rank, according to an IVC press release.

Of the 50 programs, only IVC’s program and the Annenberg School of Nursing in Reseda scored 100 percent in the evaluation.

“This recognition highlights the efforts and academic preparation developed by our team to do what we do best,” said Dr. Daniel Ortiz Jr., associate dean of nursing and health technologies, in the release.

“Thank you to our support faculty who have prepared our students to be eligible candidates for our challenging program. Thank you to our counselors who have guided our students along the way. Thank you to our wrap-around services that presented opportunities to our students to focus on their academic success. Thank you to our nursing faculty who have maintained the highest level of preparation that is now resulting in a higher student success and retention on top of 100 percent NCLEX pass rates,” he added.

“And finally, thank you to our students, who are the reason we have earned this recognition. Together, we are achieving amazing heights and meeting our community’s demands for skillfully prepared nurses,” Ortiz said.

PracticalNursing.org is a website that promotes LVN programs and evaluates them based upon success rates of licensure examinations. Its ranking of programs is determined by pass rates from the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN).

The state ranking comes on the heels of IVC’s designation as co-recipient of the 2023 Aspen Award for Community College Excellence that came with a $500,000 prize. That award, which found IVC tied with Amarillo College as the top community college in the nation, is based upon graduation and transfer rates, placement in decent paying jobs, student learning and equitable outcomes for low income and minority students.