FOOTBALL: Scots Beat Hornets, Ready for DL Title Showdown

CALEXICO — When the clock struck zero at Ward Field in Calexico on Friday, Oct. 13, and the Vincent Memorial Catholic High football team had secured a 35-3 victory over Calipatria, the Scots knew they were one win from a Desert League championship.

Vincent Memorial now sits at 6-2 overall and 2-0 in DL play. Holtville is right behind at 1-0 in DL, with Palo Verde at 1-2 in league play and Calipatria at 0-2. The Scots and Vikings meet at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at Birger Field in Holtville in a game that will decide who gets the league crown.

“It’s a very important game for both of us, both for league and for the playoffs,” said Fernando Santana, the Scots’ associate head coach. “It’s the type of situation where whoever makes the least number of mistakes is going to win the game.”

Against the Hornets on Friday, Vincent Memorial took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter and then got two long touchdown passes from senior quarterback Jacobo Elias in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead into the halftime locker room.

Elias connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass with junior receiver Diego Cisneros with four minutes left in the quarter, then had a screen pass to junior running back Roberto Carranza go for 50 yards and a touchdown with just less than a minute left until halftime.

The Hornets got their only points early in the third quarter when junior kicker Juan Perez booted a 27-yard field goal to make it 21-3.

The Scots added two fourth-quarter touchdowns as they emptied their bench on their Senior Night.

“It was an opportunity to get everyone in the game and see what they can do,” Santana said. “It was Senior Night so we used a lot of players and those guys who don’t normally get a lot of playing time had the chance to show what they can do.”

The Scots and Vikings have had two exciting games the last two seasons, with Vincent Memorial coming out on top 21-14 last season, holding off a late rally by Holtville.

In 2021, the Vikings won a shootout, 43-27, in Holtville with their ground-and-pound style offense wearing down the Scots’ defense.

“We know this isn’t the same Holtville we’ve played the last several years,” Santana said. “We know Holtville is playing well right now and they are using a different scheme and running a balanced offense, throwing a lot more than they used to.”

A key for Vincent Memorial will be the play of its defense as the Scots have only given up 24 points in their last four games, including two shutouts and Friday’s game where they only allowed three points.

“Our defense has stepped up and matured and they are just playing so much more physical than they were early in the season,” Santana said. “We’ve got to be able to contain their (the Vikings’) running game and be alert to their passing game.”

After Friday’s key showdown, Vincent Memorial will be finished with DL action, with only the Battle for the Border left against Calexico on Oct. 27. Holtville will have one more DL game coming in the traditional Axe Game in Calipatria on Oct. 26.

This Week’s Other Game

Brawley, 42 (Home)

Imperial, 16