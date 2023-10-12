Imperial Valley’s Seniors Take A Trip ‘Around the World’

EL CENTRO — Imperial County’s senior citizens were out in full force to participate in the National Senior Citizens Day event held Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro.

The free event was themed “Around the World” and had seniors circling the sports pavilion’s indoor track, going from booth to booth, “country to country,” getting their passports stamped and participating in the many activities available to them.

Walking through the pavilion’s foyer, Manuel Fernandez of Pacific Southwest Community Development and crew were there to greet the seniors and get them registered. Once signed up, they were given a passport to collect stamps from every table and booth visited.

“I’m having fun! Meeting and greeting all these seniors from all over the county as I sign them in. I am seeing friends I had not seen in a while and meeting new people,” said Fernandez, of Brawley. “I’m having a great time.”

Manuel Fernandez (lower left) of Pacific Southwest Community Development registers senior citizens entering the Senior Citizens Day event, titled “Around the World,” on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Entering the main part of the pavilion, the first thing encountered was the sounds of music and the sight of informational booths and games. One of the first booths was a selfie-type picture booth and a blood-pressure monitoring zone put on by the El Centro Regional Medical Center.

The attendees crowded the booths and took in as much information as possible while they also enjoyed themselves by playing some of the games of skill and chance and winning prizes, filling their bags full of swag.

Dozens of senior citizens from all over Imperial County were provided transportation to the Senior Citizens Day event, titled “Around the World,” on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro. A number of wellness and activity booths as well as dancing and food were made available to the seniors free of charge. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

After the first straightaway inside the indoor soccer complex, the first turn led to a dance floor. There the seniors were shaking a leg and getting down to the sounds of DJ Mike Rodriguez.

Next to the dance floor was the area with tables and chairs so they could rest and relax and chit chat with other friends or attendees, or just watch the dancers as they took a rest from traveling around the world.

“The gathering of the people is what I like about these events. The old people like me. Watching them get out and enjoying themselves,” said Abundio Benavides of Brawley as he sat there resting. “I don’t attend too many of these events, but I make the most of it when I do.”

Past the first turn is the final stretch of booths and games. On one side is the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging booth where volunteer Ana Corona was dressed in a traditional huipils, the embroidered cotton blouse worn by women in Mexico and Central America. She was taking the duties of the palatera handing out frozen treats to the people at the AAA booth or to those just walking by.

On the other side was Ana Pineida from the El Centro Adult Center, who was dressed in a “traditional” French outfit who had a crafts booth decorating the Eiffel Tower in colorful cutouts of flowers glued to the tower.

Playing the role of palatera, Imperial County Area Agency on Aging booth volunteer Ana Corona handed out the frozen treats to the people at the AAA booth or to those just walking by during the National Senior Citizens Day event on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“The event is fabulous. It is really something very nice for us seniors. We have fun and I am glad that they do these events every year. It helps us a lot, to get out of our routine and it is very nice. It is worth coming,” said Maria De Jesus Navarro, an Imperial resident. “Everything is well organized. I can’t say that I didn’t like it.”

The event had been postponed for safety reasons from its initially scheduled date due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Hilary.

“We appreciate the seniors. There used to be an event called the Senior Appreciation Day. That was no longer able to be done. That was done through the county. We came together, the different agencies in the county, Behavioral Health came up with the idea and said can we get something like this started and El Centro jumped in and said we have the place,” said Leah Arellano of the El Centro Adult Center Coordinator. “We know the seniors, after the pandemic, they needed something to do. Some of them are barely coming back into society. They feel disconnected and we wanted to show them that there was a supportive community for them.”