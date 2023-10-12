Calipatria Man Rocks … But Not in a Good Way

CALIPATRIA — Eric A. Pimentel apparently doesn’t like cops, or maybe he just doesn’t like anyone interrupting the solitude of his little shack in the backyard of his grandparents’ home.

Either way, his reaction to Calipatria police Sgt. Eric Treviño showing up to the 500 block of East Freeman Street on a call of a missing juvenile just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, allegedly didn’t sit well with Pimentel, according to Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara.

A Calipatria Police Department cruiser is shown. A Calipatria man was arrested after attacking a police sergeant’s vehicle with rocks on Wednesday, Oct. 11. | CALIPATRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

The 37-year-old Pimentel was at one house and Treviño’s call for service was at one house over, but Treviño being in the neighborhood at all allegedly enraged Pimentel as he emerged from what Mara described as a shack in his family’s backyard yelling, with something in his hand.

Mara said it was a rock Pimentel was holding, and he reportedly started throwing rocks at the police cruiser, cracking the windshield, busting the plastic molding on the body, and Sgt. Treviño backed up several hundred feet and called for backup from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

Pimentel was taken into custody without incident, Mara said. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, resisting an executive officer, resisting a peace officer, and felony vandalism. Pimentel was in the Imperial County jail with bail set at $25,000.