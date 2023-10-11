Well, I just got home from yet another funeral service where I went to say good-bye to a family friend. As one ages — as does one’s age cohort — these services just seem to arrive more and more frequently. Oddly enough, I recall the old John Garfield line, “What are you going to do? Kill me? Everybody dies,” but this is ridiculous.

I used to believe one attended funerals as an homage to the dead. I’ve since come to understand that one shows up to express solidarity with the family’s grief, to comfort them in their time of mourning. A good ritual, it brings us all together in solidarity; it reaffirms our humanity and reminds us all of our common fate. Sic transit and all that …

I also believe it rather silly to send flowers to the deceased, as if the dear departed’s olfactories and esthetic appreciation for the arrangements lingered like the odor of decaying carnations. Send flowers to the living! For heaven’s sake. Their very much alive and active senses will feel the texture of a rainbowed bouquet as they place it with loving care in a vase to display and savor the carefully arranged colors, blossoming red petals here, blazing gold and yellow daisies there, violet on white and so on and so forth, not to mention the welcoming scent that freshly cut rose and carnations fill the room with. But that’s a view.

What brings this lugubrious topic to the fore today? Sadly, yet another unpleasant experience with one of the local ministers, who delivered a long and extended presentation as odiferous and unwelcome as rotting carnations left a bit too long and unattended in a corner vase. This individual sadly droned on and on (and on!) about the afterlife, how we should imagine ourselves gone, etc.

Hello! One of the fundamentals of Biology 101, “Everything around you is already dying.” Yep, the old seventh grade adage comes back, “Every birth certificate is a death warrant.” Next.

We, the living, appreciate within a few years of childhood that mortality inures not only to humans but to all of existence. That’s the real binary of our biological universe: existence/non-existence. I certainly did not exist before I was born. I had zero fears of existence before I entered it. Co-extensively I should bring zero apprehensions as I approach the exit gate.

But, I digress. The presiding minister turned this celebration-of-life ritual into one of tedium and near-regret for attending this otherwise pleasant service which graced attendees with happy reminiscences of the dear departed and seeing old (aging?) acquaintances and relatives. I will note this is not the first time a funeral service gets hijacked by a religious presider. What drives these otherwise pleasant and charming characters to conjoin their supernatural biases with a near-possessed impulse to proselytize each and every single person sitting in the pews who listens more out of courtesy than any need for conversion? Hello! You’re preaching to the choir. And those who don’t belong to this particular parish certainly will not willingly return to endure these obnoxious and unwelcome homilies. Dear minister, can you spell r-u-d-e?

I walked out once I realized this minister’s words — which had zero relevance to the life of the celebrated departed — were as endearing to the minister’s ears as a Mozart symphony is to a concert-goer’s. Common courtesy has its limits. I arrived and sat with the congregants with the clear intention of joining the celebration of life — not to listen to sermonizing and pontifications designed to deepen this or that belief, to reach agreement with a particular verse from the Good Book or persuade me to join a particular sect.

But that’s how it turned out. As I was turned out by this superfluous sermon.

And allow me a connected aside: I just hope that next time the Spirit moves me to attend a midnight mass designed to last no more that 50 minutes, homily and all, some minister of the Faith does not decide to take advantage of the SRO feature and begins blasting away at the twice yearly attendees for missing fifty Sunday services … Yes, you Easter Sunday and Christmas mass people know who you are. But do you really need some frocked individual standing by the altar, tall, sanctimonious and self-righteous in the pulpit, lecturing you for 45 minutes non-stop, unnecessarily extending the service, about non-actions taken because you chose to long ago?

Stop it. You’re killing me! Ahead of my time, I may add. Makes me glad I’ll be dead at my funeral. I know I will be spared this ordeal. Thank heaven for these blessings, small they may be in the cosmic scheme of things

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.