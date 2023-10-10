Two Calexico firefighters are silhouetted by a fully engulfed pickup truck burning outside an apartment complex at 1230 E. 2nd St. in Calexico early Tuesday morning, Oct. 10. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
Home
Public Safety
In Public Safety

Truck Fire Briefly Lights Up Calexico Night

on

CALEXICO — A ball of white hot fire lit up the early-morning sky a couple hundred feet north of the border fence when a landscaping pickup truck became fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

At 1:01 a.m., Calexico firefighters arrived at the apartment complex at 1230 E. Second St. to find the truck parked on the street in flames.

There were “no structures in danger, no exposure risks, no hazardous materials,” according to interim Calexico Fire Chief Eduardo Ainza. “Owner lives in Mexicali but was out of town.”

The owner’s son apparently lived at the apartment complex, according to Calexico police call logs. 

A gray Honda Civic parked near the truck sustained damage from the radiant heat, according to the logs.

Ainza said there were no obvious signs of arson in the case of the landscaping truck. 

See also

“But that seems to be the case more often than not when we have something as fully engulfed as that one,” he added.

Delfino Matus contributed information to this story.

A landscaping pickup is fully engulfed in flames outside an apartment complex at 1230 E. 2nd St. in Calexico early Tuesday morning, Oct. 10. A lawn mower can be seen in the bed of the truck. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
Next
Calexico Firefighters To Kids: ‘Look, Listen, Learn’
More Stories
Vandal Blasts Off on 16 Windshields at Planet Fitness