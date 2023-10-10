Truck Fire Briefly Lights Up Calexico Night

CALEXICO — A ball of white hot fire lit up the early-morning sky a couple hundred feet north of the border fence when a landscaping pickup truck became fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

At 1:01 a.m., Calexico firefighters arrived at the apartment complex at 1230 E. Second St. to find the truck parked on the street in flames.

There were “no structures in danger, no exposure risks, no hazardous materials,” according to interim Calexico Fire Chief Eduardo Ainza. “Owner lives in Mexicali but was out of town.”

The owner’s son apparently lived at the apartment complex, according to Calexico police call logs.

A gray Honda Civic parked near the truck sustained damage from the radiant heat, according to the logs.

Ainza said there were no obvious signs of arson in the case of the landscaping truck.

“But that seems to be the case more often than not when we have something as fully engulfed as that one,” he added.

Delfino Matus contributed information to this story.