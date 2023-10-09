Woof-o-ween Goes to the Dogs … and the Humane Society

IMPERIAL — A white French bulldog as a Chucky doll, a brown Dachshund cosplaying a piñata and a Corgi puppy dressed in a hotdog costume were a few of the stars of this year’s popular pet-themed soiree, Woof-o-ween.

A barking good time for two- and four-legged friends alike, the pre-Halloween fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Imperial County on Saturday night, Oct. 7, returned to the parking lot outside Fitness Oasis Club and Spa in Imperial.

“We saw the flier last week, and I told my family, ‘Oh my gosh, we have to take Cinnamon to this,’” said Angela Pantoja, holding her 2-year-old teacup Chihuahua wearing a personally handcrafted witches’ hat.

Dogs in their Halloween best could be seen every few feet shuffling through the crowd with their humans, who were browsing the auction prizes.

Humane Society President and owner of Fitness Oasis Club and Spa, Dalia Rodriguez, was busy center stage announcing and keeping the entire evening on schedule and moving while she hosted.

Woof-o-ween’s dog-friendly activities included a costume contest and musical chairs, and for the two-footed guests, there was a silent auction, assorted carnival games, a water slide, and a dunk tank.

A canine costume contest took place with at least 25 furry contestants competing for cutest pup. The long lineup included an Irish Wolfhound dressed as a black-and-orange spider, a double-decker banana (bottom doggie) and fairy (top doggie) combination, and a couple of “bats,” to name a few.

KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

One costume contestant seen was Toby, a white pitbull-boxer mix, dressed up as a green dinosaur with red spots. One of his owner’s, Audrey, was dressed as a classic Jurassic Park dinosaur handler, fitted with boots and khaki shorts to give them a full look for the competition.

Humane Society President Rodriguez used Toby’s appearance in their most rowdy event of the fundraiser as organic timing to remind Imperial Valley folks that October is Pitbull Awareness Month at the nonprofit Humane Society shelter. Rodriguez announced the shelter has more than 20 beautiful pitbulls that are looking for good homes, with discounted rates all month on the adoption fees. With pitbull breed prejudice strong in the world, she said, the Humane Society often runs discounts on these larger breed dogs in an effort to find their forever homes.

After the costume contest, and the post-contest strut in front of judges for a second glance, all participants won at least a participation medal, while the top eight won trophies.

Not all dogs were there to participate in events, however. Some were there for the people and dog watching, including little Cinnamon, the pumpkin witch. She safely enjoyed the view from her mom, Pantoja’s, arms.

This gentle giant kept to himself, a pitbull dressed as a cow. He could be seen huddled safely between his owner’s legs during Woof-o-ween on Saturday night, Oct. 7, in Imperial. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Pantoja and family were found selecting their next auction bid before winners were announced. This family, like so many others at Woof-o-ween were there to simply give back to the hard workers at the Humane Society.

Adopted from Dee’s Rescue, a local animal shelter, Max, an 8-month-old green T-Rex Chiweenie mix (Dachshund and Chihuahua) was with his owners and Calexico natives, Melissa Lopez and Ivan Figueroa. They were hopefully awaiting their auction ticket number to be called after all bids were closed.

“I saw Woof-o-ween advertised on Instagram this week,” Lopez said, so they showed up ready to have some fall fun Saturday.

The group enjoyed the cool evening weather and let Max strut his stuff for the costume contest. Figueroa shared that they love bringing their puppy to as many events as they can so he can be socialized while he’s young.

Dog Lovers United

Giving was in everyone’s hearts Saturday, including from entertainment Las Flores Del Valle Ballet Folklorico, which festively donated $150 to the Humane Society before its multiple song performance for guests.

Our big-hearted animal-loving community was prevalent at the Saturday night fundraiser, as guests were seen bidding on items lined up at the silent auction tables. Individually wrapped gifts like Yeti cups, handmade wreaths, blankets, assorted electronics, and more were available for bidding. All auction goods were donated from local small businesses or private Imperial Valley citizens. With items up to $600 in prize value, this event pulled in many curious and competitive donors.

These two mini pups took a quick break with their mom following the costume contest, where they were a double stack banana-fairy combo during Woof-o-ween, a fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Imperial County on Saturday night, Oct. 7, in the parking lot outside Fitness Oasis Club and Spa in Imperial. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Imperial High School and Central Union High School’s Pawsitivity Club volunteers were manning the auction tables, standing behind each gift and engaging the community with their Halloween cheer while donating their time to charity for set-up and clean-up activities.

Also donating their time, with a festive beat blasting all night, was Lxst Angels Studio, DJ behind the main stage. His tunes kept four-legged friends on beat and enjoying themselves at this fundraising event all night long.

Another generous donation came from the carne asada and fish tacos eaten by everyone at the festivities. The fundraiser’s food was fully donated from Oasis Garden, the small restaurant inside Fitness Oasis. Jovan, the cook, donated his time behind the grill for his busy boss, Rodriguez.

Off to the right of the stage area, Humane Society volunteers were getting soaked in the name of charity at the dunk tank. This activity, like all the rest, included tickets purchased with all funds going back to the shelter.

Valley natives walked down the vendors’ strip to find their next essential puppy purchase. Most businesses seen at the event were dog-friendly ones, from fashionable fall and winter apparel, to local behavioral services with animals.

Passing out information on dog grooming, training, boarding and more, was Premier Puppy sponsor Rudy Robles, owner of Buddy Sweets. Tucked at the end of the vendors’ strip, Robles was greeting bumblebee-dressed puppies and people alike while selling dog treats, accessories and pet-friendly candles. This dog-centric Brawley business is a full service location for dogs, whether its regular fur and claw maintenance that’s needed, or vacation stays in their overnight boarding, pet parents will find the professional assistance they require.

Another local dog adjacent business set-up was the Behavioral Health Services P.E.T. Team. This professional team was found passing out complimentary pencils, notebooks, and mini first-aid kids spreading word on their many services that bond people and puppies together.

The Positive Engagement Team, or P.E.T for short, was seen at the fundraiser educating the public on ways that dogs are being used in the Imperial Valley for more than just our cuddly companions. Dogs are a tool used by the P.E.T team to help create a safe haven for people when they need to decompress from the stresses of the world.

Las Flores Del Valle Ballet Folklorico presented a heartfelt donation of $150 to Devon Apodaca, executive director of the Imperial Valley Humane Society, during Woof-o-ween, a fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society on Saturday night, Oct. 7, in the parking lot outside Fitness Oasis Club and Spa in Imperial. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Erika Basurto, a community service worker with the company, talked about the stigma reduction program, sharing, “what we do is utilize our dogs to reduce stigma in mental health by making people’s experiences more positive.”

Behavioral Health partners with the Humane Society to pick dogs to become therapy dogs, who will then, after obedience training and community engagement events, become adoptable to the community. Ernesto De La Rosa, another community service worker, said, “these mental health services are easily accessible without insurance,” as a final message to locals that may be seeking resources.

Community Efforts to Support Our Furry Friends

Devon Apodaca, executive director of the Humane Society, was looking accomplished at the end of the rowdy night, and happily shared, “This Woof-o-ween, we’ve had the most support from the community than we ever have.”

It’s no secret that the Imperial Valley has overcrowded shelters, and Apodaca is pleased that lots of money was made overall Saturday. Sponsored donors had four price points to choose from with varying levels of advertising and donation support, and Apodaca wanted to make sure to give special recognition to all the sponsors, without whom these fun community events aren’t possible.

“This year has been really, really rough for the Humane Society, and I think the community has finally heard our pleas that we need help,” he said.

“We had a wonderful turnout,” Rodriguez added when recapping the event with her peers.

For now, the Humane Society is focused on raising money for basic essentials, like enough food to keep its hundreds of dogs fed on a daily basis, and the constant influx of dogs with medical and safety needs. Rodriguez said the Imperial Valley “desperately needs a new Humane Society building,” and shared that truly her ultimate dream is to gather enough funds to make that a reality.