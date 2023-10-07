‘We <3 4-H’ in the Imperial Valley

HOLTVILLE — Putting their public-speaking skills to use, Rhodey Boston and Samuel Hilfiker, both 12, and Sevin Hilfiker, 10, stood together proudly in their Verde 4-H Club shirts in front of a room of more than 20 adults finishing lunch on Friday, Oct. 6.

The boys, all civic engagement officers of Verde 4-H, were there to present information to the Holtville Rotary Club. This collaborative meeting took place inside St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and the 4-H officers were speaking about a beautification project that Verde 4-H is interested in achieving for the city of Holtville.

Verde 4-H’s project proposal included plans to fabricate a new sign designed and placed at the entrance to the city of Holtville, at the intersection of Orchard Road and Fourth Street. Verde members are prepared to oversee the entire operation, and the boys explained that if approved, they plan to “form a committee to meet and discuss ideas and build a plan of action,” including the “demolition of the current area” and “commit to follow regulations including construction permits” to follow through with a new sign.

The boys’ presentation dovetailed perfectly with the many activities and presentations that have made for an active and busy National 4-H Week, which came to an official close on Saturday, Oct. 7. Anita Martinez, executive director of Imperial County 4-H, called it “a busy and successful week for Imperial Valley 4-H groups.”

Sara Hilfiker, Verde 4-H leader, stood nearby watching the boys’ presentation and supporting them at the noontime gathering.

“In our county, 4-H is still very evident and very prosperous,” In fact, Hilfiker shared, “The Holtville 4-H Club has actually been reestablished this year out of demand and necessity.”

Following the presentation, Sevin said his favorite part of being in 4-H is “being a part of all the fun activities.” He added he’s “so excited because it’s my first year having my own pig.”

Rhodey is also looking forward to animal showmanship this year with his calf.

National 4-H Week Activities

The 2023 theme, “I <3 4-H,” could be seen throughout the Imperial Valley as all 12 clubs kicked off the week on Sunday, Oct. 1, with “Paint the County Green” Day, where each club hosted its own event with activities to bring 4-H spirit and awareness to the public. Online there were social media spirit weeks on various clubs’ pages, with their own individual celebrations of the week, including photo challenges.

The “Paper Clover Drive” overlaps with National 4-H Week as well. This annual event takes place at Tractor Supply Co. and includes the purchase of a green paper clover with the 4-H logo and a shopper’s name, to be hung and advertised at the cash register in support of the organization. Some 90 percent of the proceeds are given back to the local groups, and 10 percent is donated to 4-H at the national level.

Just a few days into the event and already the staff at the Bradshaw Avenue Tractor Supply in El Centro was debating where to hang the clovers after filling the store’s register wall nearly full. Local 4-H members can be seen at the local business through Sunday, Oct. 15, seeking donations for their cause.

A register wall display on Friday, Oct. 6, full of green clovers at Tractor Supply Co. in El Centro shows the early success of the annual 4-H “Paper Clover Drive.” Paper clovers can be bought with a donated amount as low as $1 and all proceeds will go to 4-H clubs. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

According to 4-H information, youths from 5 to 19 years old can learn and grow into responsibilities outside of themselves. Learning opportunities vary from meeting deadlines and expectations of their peers and leaders, networking and government experience, waking up and feeding animals on holidays and weekends, timing out projects like sewing a full outfit together, or working with your team on a robotics project. Whichever club a student joins, there’s sure to be a new skill learned in every project signed up for.

The “Paper Clover Drive” business collaboration highlights what Imperial County 4-H’s Martinez was raving over when asked about the difference in Valley 4-H groups compared to others. “The Imperial Valley is special because for some reason we are a very active area without needing to advertise very much,” she said.

Upcoming 4-H Events

National 4-H Week is one of the larger events the Valley clubs participate in. An Achievement Night and Welcome Back Celebration was to be hosted on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Flying D Ranch in Holtville to end 4-H Week strong and kick off the busy season for all clubs.

Achievement Night will include handing out awards for the 2022-2023 4-H year in various categories, and all will be based on member capabilities to record data and follow procedures in their books throughout the season of their project responsibilities.

Another upcoming event is the annual county-wide drive-thru 4-H Barbecue, which will be Sunday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is anticipated as the biggest fundraiser for 4-H of the year. Each club receives tickets for all club members to sell for a deep-pit barbecue plate. This fundraiser donates back money to each and every club in the community to help fund events and activities throughout the year.

4-H Culture

Imperial Valley 4-H’s Martinez said she can be found in constant contact with 4-H club leaders, providing support daily as the 4-H representative at the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources Office. Plus, she knows what it means to be a 4-H kid.

From childhood 4-H member, to volunteering in local groups, to founding her own club — Dogwood 4-H in Heber — eventually Martinez ended up working in the 4-H community professionally. She shared that Imperial County 4-H groups are “large and growing,” with a close knit successful bunch of organizations. She said that the Valley has a “cool factor” for kids when it comes to 4-H, and she’s here to cultivate and grow the organization.

Martinez talks to the group leaders daily in some instances, to help ensure the 4-H groups run smoothly and stay within policy. Collaboration of leaders and volunteers have helped keep these groups successful for over a century. And with 12 active clubs in the Imperial Valley, with group sizes from seven to more than 150 members, Martinez might be right.

Although some clubs are as new as 6 years old, while others are more than 100 years old, opportunities can be found in 4-H from Westmorland to Calexico. One of the best traits of joining a 4-H club, according to Martinez, is that “children from all walks of life and a wide variety of special interests are seen.”

Imperial County 4-H Ambassador Gianna Cox (from left), then 16, State 4-H Ambassador Addison Holbrook, then 16, and volunteer Emily Blackhall, then 16, and Imperial County 4-H Program Director Anita Martinez smile for a photo as they discuss plans for clean-up at the end of the 4-H Kick-Off event at the Imperial Valley Mall in El Centro in August 2021. | MARCIE LANDEROS FILE PHOTO

From the hours of practice and work put into large art projects, to huge Lego masterpieces, all these activities take time and patience. The experience from running a professional meeting in a room with adults, to walking through an arena with a slightly domesticated farm animal next to you while maintaining composure, will build any child’s character, no doubt. These are some of the invaluable skills children in the 4-H world achieve.

Each club represents something different and has its own unique methods. Some 4-H groups are focused on different “sparks.” Citizenship skills are taught that will empower children to move more successfully through their adult life. While some children prefer livestock work and center their meetings around the animals, while others have focused on assorted arts, sewing, STEM work or even government.

Public speaking, a skill that many adults, let alone children, suffer much fear and anxiety merely thinking about is one of the skills many children master in 4-H. Martinez credits her capability to speak to large groups and stay calm and professional to her many years in 4-H.

And many children will showcase their wide variety of talents later this 4-H season at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta competitions.

In the end, all of the experiences gained live up to the 4-H pledge:

“As a true 4-H member, I pledge my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart to greater loyalty, my Hands to larger service, and my Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world.”