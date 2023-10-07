Mental Health Summit at IVC Looks to Strike A ‘Balance’

IMPERIAL — Balance. That was the word of the day at the sixth annual World Mental Health Day Summit. Balance on campus, balance in student life, balance in one’s self, balance in one’s mental health, balance in everyday life, “equilibrio.”

About 350 participants from all over Imperial County, from middle school students to senior citizens, attended the summit hosted by Imperial Valley College’s Student Health Services and Imperial County Behavioral Health Services on Friday, Oct. 6, in six breakout sessions on the college’s campus.

There were about 30 different agencies from the Imperial Valley community, mostly offering resources on mental health services.

“Coming here having a mental health conference, with all these topics, with all these presenters presenting for free. We’ve got youth today here who are going to take the messages and learn from the event, learning from the youth themselves because we have youths here presenting as well,” said Scott Dudley, Behavioral Health manager. “They are going to make a difference in this world, not only in their own mental health (but) of their friends and family. That’s what this day is about.”

Central Union High School senior Valeria Romo (from right) chats it up with fellow Spartan senior Adriel Guillen in the hallway of the health sciences building at Imperial Valley College at the sixth annual World Mental Health Day Summit on Friday, Oct. 6. Both young ladies were presenters in the Balance on Campus session that day. The number of youths attending the summit doubled from the previous year. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

One of the most important groups in attendance was the Wellness Center, whose clients have severe mental illness and who are going there as part of their recovery process and to participate and learn. Some of the members perform as the band, “The Superstars,” and the local group is made up of Imperial County adult residents who are there to focus on social skills, recovery skills, wellness, and community involvement. Led by Sergio Alberto, “The Superstars” performed a variety of songs while all the attendees and presenters ate lunch.

Some of the schools that attended and presented this year were Southwest High and Kennedy Middle School, both of El Centro; Holtville High; Calexico High, and Brawley Union High. The high school population increased this year from additional invitations sent out, according to Dudley.

“The demand for student participation has grown and grown. We are accommodating 200 students now where before we had 100 students. The number of students has doubled, and we could have added more. This event is really telling us what it wants to be,” Dudley added.

“We’re enjoying the event. We’re learning more about mental health. We help spread awareness at school like how to prevent and get resources so we can help others in our community and school,” said Central Union High School senior Adriel Guillen. “We shouldn’t make a life changing decision over a small, short term life experience.”

Danny Chairez, a mental health rehabilitation technician with Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, beats on a drum during a musical breakout session at the sixth annual World Mental Health Day Summit on Friday, Oct. 6, at Imperial Valley College. Allowing attendees to interact during the presentation, Chairez told the class they walk to the beat of their own drum daily, one that they are all too familiar with — their heartbeat. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“This event is very helpful for that stigma against mental health. People are learning that it’s OK to not be OK, (to) learn how to help themselves, to ask for help and not be afraid of that,” Central Union High School senior Valeria Romo said. “I’m hoping to be a part of school projects to help students help themselves.”

Both these young ladies were presenters in the Balance on Campus session.

Danny Chairez, mental health rehabilitation technician, put on a musical session, letting the attendees interact with the presentation. Beating on drums, Chairez told the class they walk to the beat of their own drum daily, one that they are all too familiar with — their heartbeat.

“Put two of your fingers right on your neck. Can you hear the beat? That’s the beat of life in your body,” said Chairez, who’s also part of the American Music Therapy Association.

Chairez had the class smiling and participating with drumsticks, drums, and claps, looking to change the mood of the entire class. It seemed to work. Everybody did walk out with a smile.

“I liked that we were able to present and got to share our experience from our school. I also like the presentation the high school-aged kids gave,” Kennedy Middle School eighth-grader Tamara Zamudio said.

“It’s OK to not be OK. When you need to talk to someone, it’s OK to reach out. Your life matters. Many agencies are available,” said Lupita Castro, director of IVC Student Health Services.