FOOTBALL: Spartans Beat Up Bulldogs with Long TDs

CALEXICO — The Central Union High School football team scored three touchdowns of more than 56 yards and handed Calexico its third straight loss with a 34-7 victory over the Bulldogs at Ward Field in Calexico on Friday, Oct. 6.

Every time Calexico did something positive on the football field, it seemed Central would respond with a bigger play that put points on the scoreboard.

The Spartans (5-2 overall) moved to 2-0 in the Imperial Valley League with two games remaining while Calexico (4-3 overall) fell to 0-2 in league. The Bulldogs travel to Eagle Field to take on Southwest High (2-5 overall, 0-2 in IVL) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

Central has a week off before hosting Imperial at Cal Jones Field in El Centro at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

On Friday, the Spartans didn’t waste any time getting on the board, scoring on an 86-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jonathan Real to sophomore receiver Emiliano Morales on the third play. The wide receiver screen pass came on a third-and-six play from the Spartans’ 14-yard line.

Calexico High School junior quarterback Bobby Montejano scrambles away from the Central Union High defense during the Bulldogs’ 34-7 Imperial Valley League loss to the Spartans on Friday, Oct. 6, at Ward Field in Calexico. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ADALBERTO SOTO

Morales was able to break a few tackles en route to the end zone. Central’s junior kicker Miguel Vega drilled the extra point to put the Spartans up 7-0 with 10:39 left in the first quarter.

Calexico answered the quick strike with an impressive 14-play, 67-yard drive that featured 12 running plays and two passes. Senior running back Leo Canchola finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Junior Dominik Diaz booted the extra point to tie the game, 7-7, with 2:52 left in the opening quarter.

“That’s how we wanted the whole game to be with us running the ball and controlling the clock,” said Fernando Solano, Calexico’s fourth-year head coach. “Again, we made too many mistakes tonight and we’re just not good enough to do that against a team like Central.”

Central senior Artie Estrada took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown. He dropped the ball but was able to scoop it up at his 5-yard line and break free to his right and race down the sideline for a touchdown, putting the Spartans ahead 13-7 with 2:37 left in the first quarter.

“We’ve been doing a good job all season of kicking the ball in the end zone, but this one didn’t get there,” Solano said. “I think our coverage guys kinda slowed down and then saw him drop the ball and got out of their lanes.”

Central’s defense shined in the next possession, forcing the Bulldogs to a three-and-out. The Spartans took possession at their own 42-yard line after the punt to open the second quarter.

It took 11 plays to march the 58 yards for a touchdown that came when junior Nico Viesca scored on a 2-yard run. Vega booted the extra point and it was 20-7 with 7:09 left.

“When we tied it up we had a lot of momentum and we were feeling good,” said the 17-year-old Canchola. “When we fell behind we started hanging our heads a little and we have to stay positive in those situations.”

Calexico High School defenders drag down a Central Union High player before he can get into the end zone during the Bulldogs’ 34-7 Imperial Valley League loss to the Spartans on Friday, Oct. 6, at Ward Field in Calexico. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ADALBERTO SOTO

Central increased its lead to 27-7 with 3:45 left in the half when sophomore quarterback Luis Jimenez hit sophomore receiver Joshua Garcia for a 56-yard scoring strike.

Calexico threatened to score late in the half but Central senior Nehemiah Perez intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left.

The only touchdown of the second half came courtesy of the Spartans’ defense.

On the opening play of the fourth quarter, Calexico senior Marco Esquer intercepted a Jimenez pass at the Bulldogs’ 6-yard line. On Calexico’s first offensive play after the turnover, junior quarterback Bobby Montejano was under pressure from the Spartans’ pass rush.

He tried to get rid of the ball as he got hit but it fell into the hands of Central senior Elijah Acevedo in the end zone for the Spartans’ touchdown. Vega booted the extra point and the final was set, 34-7, with 11:46 left in the final quarter.

“We had a really good week of preparation and came out strong but we just haven’t been able to sustain it through an entire game,” Solano said.

Calexico came into the game sitting at No. 8 in the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV rankings according to MaxPreps.com. The top 12 teams from each division make it into the playoffs.

This Week’s Other Scores

Brawley, 42

Southwest, 0 (Home)

Calipatria, 26 (Home)

Palo Verde Valley, 52