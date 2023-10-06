IMPERIAL — The Calexico High School flag football team remained tied for first place in the Imperial Valley League after its 28-20 victory over Imperial at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The Bulldogs (11-2 overall, 6-1 in IVL) are in a tie for the top spot in the league with Brawley (10-3 overall, 5-1 in IVL) after beating the Tigers (6-7 overall, 5-4 in IVL).

Calexico also finds itself at No. 8 in the overall CIF-San Diego Section rankings, according to MaxPreps.com, with Brawley right behind at No. 9.

It’s the first year for flag football as a sanctioned sport in CIF-San Diego Section and there are 45 schools in the section participating in the inaugural year. The Imperial Valley has seven schools participating, with Calexico, Vincent Memorial Catholic, Central Union, Southwest, Holtville, Imperial and Brawley Union making up the IVL.

On Thursday in Imperial, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead and were able to hold off the Tigers in the second half for the 28-20 win.

Calexico sophomore quarterback Giovanna Ortiz threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns to lead the way. She connected with junior receiver Paula Nicole Cruz twice for touchdowns.

Ortiz also was able to hit sophomore receiver Maria Jose Gastelum for a touchdown and senior Jaqueline Martinez for a score.

Calexico High School junior receiver Paula Nicole Cruz (11) looks to run around a screen from freshman teammate Lizbeth Ortiz (33) during the Bulldogs’ 32-19 non league loss to Classical Academy of Escondido at Eagle Field in El Centro on Wednesday, Oct. 4. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Ortiz has thrown for more than 2,500 yards this season and 38 touchdowns. Her favorite target all season has been Cruz, who has more than 1,000 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs were part of a unique doubleheader on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Eagle Field on the campus of Southwest High School when they took on Classical Academy of Escondido, the No. 2-ranked team in the San Diego Section. The Caimans first played Calexico and then battled Southwest in the nightcap.

It was a tight game at halftime with Classical Academy holding a slight 20-19 advantage, with the Bulldogs eventually losing 32-19 to the undefeated Caimans (12-0 overall).

For the game, Ortiz completed 14-of-20 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. She had one scoring strike to Cruz, one to freshman Lizbeth Ortiz and the other to senior Jannys Terriquez.

Classical Academy cruised to an easy 32-0 win over Southwest (3-11 overall, 1-6 in IVL) in the second game of the night.

The Bulldogs will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, taking on crosstown rival Vincent Memorial in an IVL matchup.

CIF-San Diego Section playoffs are expected to begin the first week of November with competition in two divisions. The 45 teams will be split in half depending on school enrollment and the top 12 teams from each division will make the playoffs. With Calexico’s enrollment, the Bulldogs will certainly be in the Division I playoffs.