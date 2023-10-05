Peggy Price Announces Run for County Board of Supervisors

IMPERIAL — Peggy Price, former Imperial County director of the Department of Social Services and a healthcare executive, has announced her run for the District 3 county Board of Supervisors seat held by Supervisor Mike Kelley, who recently announced his retirement from the board.

“Peggy will make an excellent county supervisor,” Imperial Mayor Pro Tem Robert Amparano said in a press release. “She is a community leader with a long career in public service. As a county department director, she has the experience and policy knowledge to face and overcome the challenges it takes to build a better community at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.”

In addition to Amparano, Price has earned the endorsements of Karin Eugenio, Imperial Irrigation District director for Division 5; business owner and entrepreneur, Jerry Tucker; and retired Imperial Valley College President Dr. Victor Jaime.

“Community members and leaders often share with me their concerns about the county budget, healthcare, infrastructure, public safety and general quality of life in Imperial County,” Price said in the press release. “It’s time the board is represented by a more inclusive range of voices. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to be a strong advocate for this community and address these concerns by bringing a fresh perspective to the county Board of Supervisors, which has not had a woman on the board for over 30 years.”

Price is a wife, mother, and grandparent of six. She has been a resident of Imperial Valley for more than 38 years. She graduated from Imperial Valley College and San Diego State University, earning her Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

Price is currently the director of Managed Care at Innercare, which provides an array of comprehensive primary healthcare services to residents throughout Imperial County, the release states.

Price brings 25 years of experience at the county level and served as director of the Department of Social Services.She has also served on multiple boards, where she helped set federal and state legislative, budget, and policy priorities on behalf of the state and our local communities.

“My career of public service began over 30 years ago as a Girl Scout leader. More recently, I served on the Board of Directors for Girl Scouts San Diego-Imperial Counties for eight years. I have also served on multiple boards and committees dedicated to improvements in healthcare, labor, agriculture, business, and issues that impact Latina women, youth and families in our communities. The Board of Supervisors has a critical responsibility to ensure we’re all working together to expand opportunities, promote well-being, and improve lives in our communities. I look forward to bringing this collaborative approach to the Board.” Price said.

District 3 includes the city of Imperial, part of the city of El Centro and the township of Seeley.