Imperial Valley Represents at Mobility 21 Transportation Summit

ANAHEIM — Imperial County officials representing their home cities as well as the region as a whole participated in the Mobility 21 Transportation Summit: Challenge of Change in Anaheim on Friday, Sept. 29.

Among the local leaders participating were Brawley City Council member and Southern California Association of Governments Regional Council member Gil Rebollar, Imperial County Transportation Commission Executive Director David Aguirre and ICTC Chairperson and Holtville City Council member Mike Goodsell.

The summit brought together leaders and experts in the transportation industry to discuss pressing issues and innovations in transportation infrastructure and policy, according to a press release.

Aguirre and Goodsell both participated in panels further demonstrating the commitment of local leaders to address transportation challenges and provide strong voices for the Imperial Valley, the release states.

The Mobility 21 Transportation Summit provided a valuable platform to network and share information regarding transportation challenges and opportunities in the state and Southern California region. Council member Rebollar represented Brawley and Imperial Valley cities, shedding light on the unique strengths and challenges faced in the region, according to the release.

Rebollar had the opportunity to connect with influential figures in the transportation sector, including California State Transportation Agency Secretary Toks Omishakin and California Transportation Commission Chairperson Lee Ann Eager. These interactions were instrumental in establishing connections between their organizations and the Imperial Valley, paving the way for future collaborations and solutions, the release states.

“As we navigate the dynamic landscape of transportation, it is crucial that we bring our local perspective to the table and tell our story whenever and wherever possible,” stated Rebollar in the press release. “Imperial Valley plays a pivotal role in the transportation landscape of California. From the bustling ports of entry at our southern border to the development of the Northend’s Lithium Valley, and the growing significance of renewable energy, our region is at the forefront of transportation and environmental advancements and deserves to be prioritized.”