CRIME BRIEFS: Moreno Valley Man Batters Elder Using Walker

CALEXICO — Some people are mean, and some people are Moreno Valley resident Francisco Javier Deleon, who apparently doesn’t believe in respecting his elders … allegedly.

Deleon, age 49, was arrested on Friday night, Oct. 4, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm; first-degree robbery; causing injury to an elder or dependent adult; and vandalism greater than $400 following a confrontation on a downtown Calexico street corner.

He remained in Imperial County jail with bail set at $30,000.

Francisco Javier Deleon | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

Around 6:50 p.m., Calexico police were called out to the corner of Second Street and Rockwood Avenue, where a 66-year-old man had been the apparent victim of an assault. Police Officer Michael Carbajal said the victim, who uses a walker to get around, had his cell phone battery die on him, and while at a street corner he asked a random passerby to use their cell phone.

That random passerby was Deleon, according to Carbajal.

For whatever reason, Deleon allegedly became enraged that the victim had asked to use his cell phone and punched the older man several times on the head and face, Carbajal said. That was reportedly followed by Deleon snatching the walker away from the victim and throwing it at him, breaking the walker in the process, the police officer said.

Carbajal suspects drugs and alcohol may have been involved on the part of Deleon, but that was not confirmed.

The suspect fled the scene and police continued to search the area. Around 9:25 p.m., investigators with the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office working an unrelated detail in the area located Deleon hiding around Second and Paulin Avenue and assisted Calexico police with bringing him into custody.

Victim refused to be transported to a hospital for further treatment, Officer Carbajal said.

Westmorland Man in Jail Over $15 Debt Assault

WESTMORLAND — After evading capture for two days, a local man allegedly armed with a knife was arrested for reportedly breaking into a home over a debt of $15, according to authorities.

Anthony J. Martinez | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

Westmorland resident Anthony J. Martinez, 39, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; not a firearm; and burglary around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, when he was spotted and apprehended by Westmorland police Officer Francisco Soberanes at the El Sol Market, 110 W. Main St., according to Police Chief Perry Monita.

Martinez was in the Imperial County jail with bail set at $35,000.

Monita said around 11:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, Martinez reportedly broke into a home in the 100 block of East Sixth Street, where his victim was asleep, and allegedly confronted the man over a $15 debt armed with a knife. Monita said Martinez is suspected to have swung the knife at the victim but missed and fled the scene without collecting the money.

Riverside County Residents Nabbed for Vehicle Burglary

SALTON CITY — Four Riverside County residents — cities unavailable — were arrested on suspicion of vehicle burglary and a number of other counts on Friday, Sept. 29.

Sheriff’s dispatch received multiple calls of a possible burglary in progress on Palm Avenue in Salton City. The vehicle the suspects were in was described as a gray Toyota Camry, which deputies who responded saw leaving the area.

Deputies stopped the vehicle around 8:30 p.m. and inside were the four Riverside County subjects — Brandon White, 29; Erick Maldonado, 29; Isabel Mastisa Labuen, 32, and Yvette Montano, age unavailable. Labuen and Maldonado were on Riverside County Probation.

Following an investigation, all four suspects were determined to be involved in the burglary and arrested.

The Camry has been identified in several other burglaries in the area. ICSO Investigations is following up on these leads. Those with further information on the burglaries can contact Investigator Cotero at 442-265-2049.

Just Ask Him, Mr. Hurtado Might Have A Knife to Spare

CALEXICO — A 62-year-old transient with more knives than a Ginsu infomercial was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a weapon and making criminal threats on Thursday, Sept. 28, in downtown Calexico.

Arrested was Rafael Hurtado, who was taken to the Imperial County jail. Bail information or custody status was not immediately available.

Calexico police responded to the downtown regarding a fight between two subjects, where officers learned a pedestrian was walking through the area and was approached by a bicyclist wielding a knife, according to police.

The bicyclist allegedly threatened the pedestrian and chased him around the area, police reported. Officers searched the area and found Hurtado. Drug use is suspected to be a contributing factor in this case, according to police.