Calexico Thaws Frozen Funding to Fix Fire Station No. 2

CALEXICO — Some $611,736 in state funding that had been out of reach for nearly a decade due to mismanagement of grant applications can now be used toward the long-awaited rehabilitation of Calexico’s Fire Station No. 2.

The Calexico City Council allocated the $611,736 recovered from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, along with an additional $500,000 from former Redevelopment Agency bond proceeds, totaling around $1.1 million in funds for the work on the westside firehouse.

Seeing the $611,736 freed up was a small victory considering that the estimated number of frozen funds was counted as being as high as $7.9 million in July 2022.

The Community Development Block Grant funds, which were originally meant to provide financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, formed part of a larger web of complications at the city’s management level that began as far back as 2014, with multiple failed attempts at complying with grant requirements and regulations, including a “lack of maintaining financial records for recipients of assistance; lack of loan portfolio management; and inaccurate Program Income (PI reporting),” according to a letter sent out by the Department of Housing and Community Development to then-interim City Manager Diego Favila.

Beyond the city’s inability to make use of $200,000 in CDBG CV (COVID Virus), which were supposed to go toward Fire Station No. 2 all those years ago, some of the other major losses for Calexico’s residents that resulted from this lengthy period of mismanagement included $171,000 for utility relief and $324,000 meant for small business loans, just to name a few.

Nevertheless, thanks to the efforts spearheaded by City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren, it appears that there is finally some progress being made toward righting the wrongs of the past.

Reclaiming the $1.1 million was no easy task, Colio Warren explained, as the process to submit and amend applications in order to comply with Housing and Community Development specifications began as far back as April, culminating in a series of meticulous revisions to previous requests in order merge two of the three CDBG CV grants originally given to the city into one lump sum in order to make up for the increased amount of repair costs thanks to inflation.

All in all, around $782,718 were recovered, with a final $170,982 currently sitting in its final stages of approval.

In order to make use of the funds and begin repair work on the fire station, the city had to first generate a budget amendment to include the new influx of money, which it successfully did to the unanimous approval of the panel.

The east side of Calexico’s Fire Station No. 2 is shown. Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren on Wednesday night, Oct. 4, said the east side of the building was deemed irreparable due to the years of negligence resulting in a broken foundation. She said it would eventually need to be demolished to construct the space to house an ambulance. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Despite some concerns surrounding the scope of the repairs that would be possible given the limited starting amount, the reacquisition of the funds was still largely celebrated as being a step in the right direction.

Still, the repairs will be challenging. Colio Warren admits that the majority of the east side of the fire station’s building was deemed irreparable due to the years of negligence resulting in a broken foundation. She said it would eventually need to be demolished to construct the space to house an ambulance.

“First of all, thank you for having the courage to address what is a safety concern for our city’s employees,” Mayor Raul Ureña said to Colio Warren on Wednesday night. “I commend you for, in a matter of months, unfreezing three quarters of a million dollars through your auditing efforts and the CDBG program. It shines a bright light toward fixing a lot of the financial issues that were caused in 2014, after years of obvious mismanagement and lack of interest in fixing our public facilities (by past administration).

“I don’t think there has been a council in decades that has invested this much money in the west side of town. Between Nosotros Park and this million dollar rehabilitation, we have easily spent around $1.5 million on the west side in just one year. That’s a historic achievement,” he said.