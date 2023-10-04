Vikings Get Kudos, Winning Postcards Unveiled by Imperial County

EL CENTRO — The 2023 CIF Southern California Regional State Division 4 champion Holtville Vikings softball team and the winners of Imperial County’s first-ever postcard contest were among those recognized this week by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.

Holtville-area District 5 Supervisor John Hawk presented a plaque of recognition on Tuesday, Oct. 3, to the Holtville High School Vikings varsity team for its tremendous season, first winning back-to-back Imperial Valley League championships and then winning the CIF-San Diego Section Division 2 crown by beating Santana High of Santee 7-1.

The Vikings topped off the season by winning the CIF Southern California Regional State Division 4 championship by beating Santa Paula High.

Head coach Melissa Snyder and assistant coach Aimee Walker took the team to a 26-5 record. Championship team members are Addison Clunn, Annaliese Gutierrez, Kaitlyn Havens, Sofie Irungaray, Demi Johnston, Melissa Lopez-Soto, Mckenzie Price, Brooke Strahm, Kalli Strahm, McKenzie Toth and Kamryn Walker.

Postcard Contest

The county held its first postcard contest with the theme “The Beauty and Treasures Within County Lines.” More than 100 artists and photographers from all over the Imperial County submitted their creations showcasing the landscapes and landmarks of the area.

The winning entries were:

1 st place: Brittany Coronel, “Renewable Energy”

place: Brittany Coronel, “Renewable Energy” 2 nd place: Sofia Salazar, “Sand Dunes”

place: Sofia Salazar, “Sand Dunes” 3 rd place: Katalina Banaga, “Five Panels”

place: Katalina Banaga, “Five Panels” 4 th place: Dania Garcia, “Mt. Signal Canal”

place: Dania Garcia, “Mt. Signal Canal” 5th place: Kayla Heacock, “Fair Rides”

Brittany Coronel’s submission, “Renewable Energy,” beat more than 100 artists and photographers to be chosen the winner of the county of Imperial’s first-ever postcard contest with the theme, “The Beauty and Treasures Within County Lines.” The top-five winners were announced at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Winners of second- through fifth-place are shown in the county of Imperial’s first-ever postcard contest with the theme, “The Beauty and Treasures Within County Lines.” Second is Sofia Salazar, “Sand Dunes” (top left); third is Katalina Banaga, “Five Panels” (top right); fourth is Dania Garcia, “Mt. Signal Canal” (bottom left); and fifth is Kayla Heacock, “Fair Rides.” | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

In Other County Business

Bruce Gibson, District 2 supervisor from the county of San Luis Obispo, was introduced as the first vice president of the California State Association of Counties. Gibson came to learn what is current and of interest in Imperial County, including the potential of Lithium Valley. He talked about combating homelessness and requiring coordination at a county level. Imperial County is an active member of the California State Association of Counties.

The county board declared Oct. 8 through 14 as Fire Prevention Week. Residents were advised to plan and practice a home fire escape plan and be prepared in advance so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Also, check the home’s smoke alarm batteries at the same time the clocks change.

Imperial County Fire Chief Lantzer announced Wednesday’s nationwide emergency alert system test. Phones, radios, and televisions were to go off at 11:20 a.m.

Director for Workforce and Economic Development, Priscilla Lopez, announced the Valley Works Town Community Conversations. Her department is having the first conversation in the township of Westmorland from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Youth Hall, 218 W. Second St. for a discussion on how Lithium Valley is going to affect jobs and economic development in our county.