CALEXICO — Applying academic principles to the study of rock en español and the movements around it as a way to document the cultural, political, and aspirational experiences of Latin American youths is ultimately the goal of a panel of researchers and scholars assembled to discuss the issue.

Punk rock and academia have historically gone together about as well as oil and water, but that didn’t stop the group who got together through San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Cross Cultural Center to hold “The Relevance of Rock en Español in Academia,” a discussion about the cultural impact of Latin American rock music and its ongoing research.

The meeting, held digitally through Zoom on Tuesday morning, Oct. 3, included guest speakers from across the border working in sociocultural studies and Latin American history and saw lengthy discourse about the history behind rock in Spanish-speaking countries, as well as the journey that the musical genre has taken in order to go from an underground movement to being a full-blown field of study across academic institutions.

“I always thought of this (rock en español) as something that tells us a lot about different societies and political moments in Latin America. It’s also something that tells us about the lived experience of ‘Latin-ness’ in the U.S.,” said urban historian, cultural researcher and professor at University of California, Riverside, Dr. Jorge N. Leal.

Though it may seem like an uphill battle to include something like rock and roll into a typical school curriculum, much of the ground work behind legitimizing Latin American rock as a field of artistic study in academia was laid out by the history of the music itself, since many people involved with the movement already habitually archived information through self-made artwork, such as independent publishing and amateur videography, according to Leal.

“As a musical genre, it (rock and roll) has always taken the steps to chronicle itself. There’s a big culture that archives the history of the movement via underground magazines, DVDs, and even film documentaries made by people without formal training. But, that’s not always shared in academia.

“We don’t normally see this subject as something that’s commonly studied. I think that has obvious parallels to how the history of Mexican Americans, Latin Americans, and other minoritized communities have been overlooked by academic institutions,” he said.

“Trying to explain to others why rock and roll and other musical genres are important fields of study comes down to explaining how much they actually impact our culture,” added Julian Gonzalez Martinez, anthropologist and representative of the Cultural Research Institute-Museum of the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC).

“Music is everywhere. Rock, hip-hop, reggaeton — they all form counterculture movements within our society. These so-called ‘urban tribes’ form part of our everyday lives. They are a fundamental part of our existence. Being able to analyze this through an academic lens is completely logical. There’s really no reason to limit people who wish to study rock or any other genre from this angle. I believe it’s important work that presents a good opportunity to analyze, share, and even persuade others to get into the scene as well,” Gonzalez said.

According to the panel, some of the observable impacts that rock en español has had on society include highly influential cultural movements such as the one brought on by the wave of punk rock music on local border communities across Mexicali and Tijuana in the 1990s. However, due to the “underground” nature of the movement, there exists very little official documentation from this time period in Latin American history, further motivating researchers to continue documenting artistic content.

“Near the end of the ’80s to the mid-’90s, the punk movement in Mexicali was extremely strong. There was a collective called ‘Mexicali Subterraneo’ that had a very ‘do-it-yourself’ mentality. They generated lots of great content, like fanzines, and held concerts with bands from nearby regions like Los Angeles and Tijuana frequently — it was very well organized,” said Santiago Alvarez Duron, a master’s student at UABC’s Socio-Cultural Studies program and creator of the artist collective, the “Northwest Culture Fund,” a group based in Baja California dedicated to the study and editing of independent publications.

“Unfortunately, it’s quite difficult to find this information through official archives. Trying to get these files from libraries, state archives, and even national databases brings up very little results. This is precisely what we’re working on as researchers. Simply trying to digitize this content and preserve it so that anyone can have easy access to it in the future.”

Beyond providing a wealth of resources for future generations, the continued study and archiving of music like Latin American rock, which reflects the realities of the working class and the art that impacts everyday life, is a practice that helps to redefine “culture” as something that exists outside of the confines of fine arts by infusing something that normally exists “below the radar” with historical power and significance — something which is often glossed over when discussing the experience of minorities in the United States, according to UC Riverside’s Leal.

“Archiving the history of rock en español allows us to highlight the voices, and share the cultural and artistic experience of those who are not commonly represented in mainstream academia,” Leal said. “Often, we find that minority groups like these (Latin Americans) are spoken for by outsiders. But, by looking at independent subcultures, like rock, we can finally see them speaking for themselves, through their own words, and with their own voices.”

Listen to a curated playlist from Dr. Leal’s podcast, “The Discursive Power of Rock en español and the Desire for Democracy: The Playlist” below: