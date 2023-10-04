I.V. Food Bank Launches Distribution in Slab City

SLAB CITY — The Imperial Valley Food Bank served 153 families during its first-ever monthly food distribution in Slab City on Tuesday, Oct. 3, according to a press release.

“This is life changing and life saving for so many people,” Vicky Loftis, a Slab City local said during the morning food distribution. “It is going to make a difference.”

The food bank’s emergency response in the region following the Sept. 1 storm prompted the nonprofit to consider launching a monthly mobile food distribution in Slab City.

“While speaking to community members, we discovered a lack of transportation available for many Slab City residents that could benefit monthly from the food bank’s Niland food distribution,” said Sara Griffen, executive director for the food bank, in the release.

An Imperial Valley Food Bank volunteer provides food to a Slab City resident on Tuesday morning, Oct. 3, during the first food distribution in the area. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE IMPERIAL VALLEY FOOD BANK

Prior to the Slab City distribution, residents would have to travel 3.8 miles to Niland to receive monthly supplemental nutritious food. Residents without transportation would walk more than 30 minutes to Niland and back carrying 30 to 40 pounds of food with them, according to the press release.

“As you can see most people are on foot, they have no transportation,” Loftis said during the Tuesday distribution. “We have elderly, some disabled people, so it is just life changing for so many that could not previously get to Niland.”

Community members in the Slabs received the same types of foods provided at all mobile food distributions hosted by the food bank this October, which included grapes, carrots, plums, sweet limes, tortillas, chicken, rice, beans, lentils, garbanzo beans, tomato sauce, pasta, sweet potatoes, peanut butter, hydration drinks, and mixed fruit.

“We have several volunteers that are carrying the food to cars or taking people to and from their home and delivering their stuff because they can’t walk,” Loftis said. “It’s a beautiful thing to see everyone help each other.”

The new monthly food distribution is especially needed in Slab City, considering that grocery stores are not located in the immediate area.

“During the summer we have a base population of about 250 to 300 people that are here year-round,” Loftis explained.

Imperial Valley Food Bank Director of Programs Alba Sanchez hands out food to residents during the first food distribution in Slab City on Tuesday, Oct. 3. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE IMPERIAL VALLEY FOOD BANK

Slab City’s newest food distribution program is just one way the food bank is continuing to make strides toward ending food insecurity in all parts of Imperial County, the press release states.

“Our goal is to make a difference in the lives of those Imperial County residents who are struggling to access nutritious food,” said Alba Sanchez, I.V. Food Bank director of programs, in the press release. “We are committed to improving the well-being of our neighbors by providing them with essential food supplies.”

Those interested in helping support the Slab City community and assisting the 25,000 Imperial County residents the food bank serves each month can donate online here.

If you or someone you know would like more information on obtaining monthly food assistance, contact the I.V. Food Bank at 760-545-0148.