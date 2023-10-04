Devastating Fire Won’t Slow Holtville Church, Says Minister

HOLTVILLE — Yellow caution tape encircled the building and a red placard stating “do not enter” was posted on the white double doors warning of the potential dangers left over from the blackened remains of an electrical fire at the Church of Christ of Holtville earlier this week.

A day after the church caught fire on the corner of Sixth Street and Olive Avenue on the west side of Holtville in the early-morning hours of Monday, Oct. 2, the nearby packing houses were busy, the trucks were pouring in one at a time, their forklifts lifting, moving boxes from the coolers. The neighbors were out watering their yards, and the beating drums of the Holtville High School band could be heard in the distance.

And although the church at 440 W. 6th St. was nearly 90 percent destroyed, according to the church, the congregation is determined to go on without missing a beat.

Pastor Alvin Evans delivers a sermon in front of his congregants inside the Church of Christ in Holtville and over Zoom recently. | VIDEO CAPTURE

“The building is not the church; the people are the church. The building is just the part where we can meet and worship,” Holtville Church of Christ Minister Alvin Evans said during an interview on Tuesday, Oct. 3. “We would love to have everybody show up and support us as part of our family.”

Church leaders hope to rebuild soon and are in motion to make sure that the work of the Lord does not stop, Evans said.

While the congregation is still processing what happened and trying to make sense of it all, Evan and church leaders are getting back to starting the administrative part of running a church by dealing with the insurance company. The church owns the property and wants to make sure the future of the congregation has a place to worship again.

The congregation is about 20 members strong and they are passionate and will be meeting at 11 a.m. Sunday at the same location in a small annex building that is like a kitchen also on the property, he said.

The intention is to continue as many of their events as possible with the hope of support from the community, Evans added. In fact, he is encouraging the community to show up and be part of the Church of Christ family.

The rear area of the Church of Christ of Holtville at 440 W. 6th St. where the fire started and consumed the bulk of the structure can be seen past the yellow caution tape set up. The fire started sometime around 1:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

On Tuesday, a reporter spoke with neighbor Sarah Magallanes, who was saddened by the loss of the church and testified to what the Church of Christ has meant to the neighborhood and her family personally.

A view inside the charred remains of the Church of Christ of Holtville at 440 W. 6th St. are seen through a rear window after nearly the main part of the church was destroyed on Monday morning, Oct. 2. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“(They are) a pillar of the community and always great neighbors who helped out with providing programs and community service for the youth of Holtville,” Magallanes said. “My son, being here in Holtville, you have to have so many hours of community service to graduate. He did all four years of his community service there, by doing the Church of Christ’s yard.”

More than 24 hours after the fire at the point when a reporter visited the neighborhood, the acrid smell of the smoke still hung in the air throughout the area and pools of water left over from attempts to extinguish the blaze were all that remained.

“Motion cameras picked up the first bit of smoke at 1:21 in the morning (on Monday, Oct. 2). We got called out at 2:38 in the morning. The church was burning for a while. It was burning inside. It was already up in the attic and was gone before we even got there,” Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva said on Tuesday.

Residents closest to the fire were woken up from their sleep to knocks on their doors from Imperial County sheriff’s deputies ordering them to evacuate their homes and the area for their own safety, according to Magallanes.

The city of Holtville red tagged the Church of Christ of Holtville at 440 W. 6th St. after a fire on Monday morning, Oct. 2 destroyed much of the building. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Preliminarily ruled as an electrical fire by authorities, Magallanes said neighbors could hear and see an electrical box zapping and throwing sparks as the area was evacuated.

The fire started on the back side of the building that faces south and was determined to be an electrical fire by the Holtville Fire Department.

“I took over incident command and ordered resources from Imperial County, El Centro, Westmorland and Brawley (fire departments). I ordered ladder trucks for the reason (that) when we have regular type 1 engines, we can only hit it from the bottom. When we order ladder trucks, we can hit it from the top,” Chief Silva said, indicating the mutual aid system was enacted for the fire.

“I grew up here in Holtville, so I know that building was lath and plaster, old construction, so I knew we were not going to be able to get it from the side. It was just a defensive attack. Nobody goes in, we just hit it from the outside,” he added.

Those interested in helping the Church of Christ, can reach out to Minister Evans at 760-756-3207