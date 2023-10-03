Imperial County Social Services Head is Red Cross ‘Real Hero’

SAN DIEGO — Paula Llanas, director of Imperial County Department of Social Services, was awarded the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties Disaster Services Real Hero Award at the American Red Cross 21st annual San Diego Real Heroes Awards ceremony on Friday, Sept. 29 at the USS Midway Museum in San Diego.

Each year, the San Diego Real Heroes Awards recognizes the unsung heroes who have shown extraordinary courage in the face of adversity,according to a press release from the county of Imperial. These are the people who embody the core values and humanitarian mission of the American Red Cross. Llanas was nominated by Imperial County attorney Kelly Ranasinghe for her commendable leadership in two significant events.

First, two days before Christmas last year, the Department of Social Services was notified of an impending release of more than a dozen migrants from Department of Homeland Security custody in Calexico. Llanas immediately activated the DSS Emergency Mobile Unit and, due to much of the staff being out on holiday vacation, helped lead the social service response to the crisis, according to the release. In total, more than 30 migrants that had been left on the street without housing or food were provided food and transportation to shelter.

In addition, Llanas coordinated for the migrant children to be provided with Christmas presents.

In February, she again demonstrated exceptional leadership by coordinating social services disaster efforts in Salton City after a major power outage that affected nearly 1,000 families. Llanas responded rapidly by relocating staff to the impacted area and coordinating social services disaster efforts to assist those on the Cal-Fresh and Medi-Cal caseloads, the county stated.

“I am humbled and honored to have received the Disaster Services Hero award,” Llanas said in the release. “This award highlights the resilience and collective response of our community during disasters. Our department will continue to work tirelessly to assist and support disaster management efforts in our community, and I would like to acknowledge the entire DSS staff for their invaluable work and dedication during emergencies and crises.”

“The county of Imperial congratulates Director Llanas on her recent award for outstanding emergency services. The Department of Social Services has responded to calls for assistance in wind-torn West Shores, border housing, and tropical storm relief,” Chair of the Board of Supervisors Ryan Kelley said in a statement. “We thank Ms. Llanas and the entire department for their continuing support of the Imperial County community.”

For more information about the San Diego Real Heroes Awards visit https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/local/california/429101-05_FY24_San_Diego_Real_Heroes_Program_FINAL.pdf