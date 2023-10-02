EL CENTRO — “Hi, my name is Ramon Sandoval. I am a client with Substance Use Disorder Behavioral Health, and I am a drug addict. Drugs and alcohol have been a part of my life since I can remember.”

And so began the story of Sandoval’s journey through drug addiction — a journey that led him to the streets and through the loss of loved ones — and ultimately to recovery as one of several featured speakers in recognition of September as National Recovery Month.

Danny Gutierrez, a counselor with Imperial County Behavioral Health’s Adolescent Substance Use Disorder Prevention Services, was one of several featured speakers at the “Walk for Recovery” hosted by Imperial County Behavioral Health Services and the city of El Centro to mark September as National Recovery Month at Bucklin Park in El Centro on Saturday morning, Sept. 30. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

On Saturday morning, Sept. 30, Imperial County Behavioral Health Services and the city of El Centro teamed up to host “Walk for Recovery” at Bucklin Park in El Centro, with the aim to increase public awareness surrounding mental health and addiction recovery.

Guest speakers took on the topic of addiction recovery and many informational booths were located in the Bucklin Park Pavilion. El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh and Mayor Pro Tem Sylvia Marroquin were in attendance to represent the city.

“This is our inaugural year of holding this event, and we are so proud to be here. We plan on making this an annual event. We’re hoping for a lot of people. We know one in eight people in Imperial County have substance abuse problems. If we got one-tenth of those people, the park would be full,” said Scott Dudley, Behavioral Health Manager for outreach treatment. “So, everybody who comes can get touched and they can touch other people; that’s how that spreads.”

Sandoval related his story on Saturday morning, one that begins at a young age in San Diego. Drinking by the age of 13 and doing hard drugs by the age of 15, he watched family members die from heroin overdoses.

Drugs and alcohol were normal to Sandoval, so normal that he married a woman who was also an alcohol and drug abuser. Their lives started spiraling out of control, their housing was lost and they were forced to move to Tijuana, where they were jobless and homeless. Sandoval started panhandling on the streets and selling whatever he could get his hands on. Life on the streets was not working out for them.

After a couple of years moving from hotel to hotel, his wife died, and things were not getting any easier. More tragedy hit. His mother-in-law died, his father passed, he developed cirrhosis of the liver from the alcohol and hard drugs, Sandoval started having suicidal thoughts. He knew he needed help or he was going to die.

“Behavioral health substance use disorder and foundations of recovery were introduced to me. I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy road,” Sandoval said. “I got the classes that I needed, and little by little, I could see the progress. They gave me the tools I need to succeed within my sobriety. Positive structure with the positive routine, and its drive for excellence has helped me stay sober for 10 months now.”

Mario Contreras Jr. (from left), Ramon Sandoval and Alex Urias walked around Bucklin Park at the “Walk for Recovery” event hosted by Imperial County Behavioral Health Services and the city of El Centro to mark September as National Recovery Month at Bucklin Park in El Centro on Saturday morning, Sept. 30. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

As those participating in the walk made their way around Bucklin Park on a beautiful breezy Saturday morning, people shared their stories of acceptance or experience.

“I used drugs for over 20 years. Shot up a lot of heroin. I stayed clean for over 30 years and then went back to it three years ago. I’ve been clean for about two months now, trying to get back on the right track,” El Centro resident Bernie Quines said. “I started seeing my health go down and down and had to wake up and snap out of this.

“It’s up to the person if they want to change their life. I used to tell everybody, ‘When I’m ready to quit, I’ll quit,’” Quines added.

“I’ve been part of this program since 2016 when I was at a point in my life where I couldn’t function. I couldn’t live an everyday life where I could get things done. My mental health was stopping me, that’s when I knew I needed to get that support,” said Danny Gutierrez, a counselor with Behavioral Health’s Adolescent Substance Use Disorder Prevention Services. “So nowadays it’s basically I work with kids at the schools, that’s my fuel right there. Seeing how lively they are, seeing how healthy they are, and just wanting to keep them on that path. Being able to do that keeps me fueled.

“Through behavioral health I went back to college and got a certificate to be a substance abuse counselor. Another thing that keeps me going, knowing that hopefully I will be there to be of more support to the people more down the line that need treatment more than the prevention side,” Gutierrez said.

Gabriela Jimenez, assistant director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, said a few words at the “Walk for Recovery” event hosted by Imperial County Behavioral Health Services and the city of El Centro on Saturday morning, Sept. 30. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“We have programs that focus specifically on substance use prevention for youths, adolescents, and our adult population. We do a lot of education out in the community. We do a lot of presentations and collaborations with other agencies. We have a curriculum that we do at school that is called ‘Too Good for Drugs,’” said Gabriela Jimenez, assistant director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services.

“We just have a lot of programs that focus on prevention. Sometimes these individuals come in for service and they might not meet the full criteria for substance abuse prevention, but they do make the criteria for early intervention. We want to start providing services early to prevent the onset of substance abuse disorder.” she said.

“It was successful to see the community come together and bring awareness to recovery,” Jimenez added.

For those struggling with addiction or who know someone who is, the Imperial County Behavioral Health Crisis Program can be reached at 1-800-817-5292 or online at bhs.imperialcounty.org