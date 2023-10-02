Imperial Valley’s Con Returns with a TMNT Twist

EL CENTRO — Sixteen-year-old Zithandra Haro has always loved the idea of Comic Con and cosplay. Halloween is close enough, but she had never experienced expressing herself at a convention.

When she heard about the Imperial Valley Entertainment Convention, Zithandra jumped at the chance to pull out her Sundrop cosplay from the Five Nights at Freddie’s series to show it off. She ended up being one of many winners of the cosplay contest, something that made her overjoyed and close to tears.

“Honestly, I loved it. It’s been a great time and I get to spend it with my friend, so it’s even better,” Zithandra said. “It feels like Halloween, and I would do this all day if I could.”

Sixteen-year-old Zithandra Haro was one of the top winners of the Imperial Valley Entertainment Convention cosplay contest on Saturday, Sept. 30 with her Sundrop rendition from the Five Nights at Freddie’s series. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Zithandra was one of many who attended the fourth annual Imperial Valley Entertainment Convention on Saturday, Sept. 30, in El Centro’s Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion, the first convention after a three-year hiatus.

Many of this year’s special guests were part of the original “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” ’80s cartoon and live-action movies, including Renae Jacobs, the voice of character April O’Neil, and Fancois Chau, who was villain Shredder in the live action “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.” Their presence turned the show into a small TMNT fan convention with a high number of fandom-related cosplays and t-shirts running around.

Formerly called Imperial Valley Comic Con, the convention has been running since 2018 when it got its start in the Ricochet Event Center. Creator Ruben Najera started the convention out of a desire to have something like San Diego Comic Con for the Imperial Valley, where local people would be able to experience a comic book convention without having to travel to a big city. It moved to the MLK Sports Pavilion in 2020 and got a huge boost in numbers of attendees, more than doubling in size, just before the COVID-19 pandemic essentially shut down everything.

After three years, the convention is back and Najera said there were close to 500 people who bought tickets for this year’s convention, more than in the past. There were more booths, more guests, more artists, and for the first time, attendees were given free “swag” at the door. To Najera, this was a sign that the Imperial Valley wants more of these kinds of events and he hopes he can continue to provide them.

Actor François Chau (left), known for his role as the Shredder in the second Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, poses with Brawley resident and Shredder cosplayer Jerry Travis at the fourth annual Imperial Valley Entertainment Convention on Saturday, Sept. 30 in the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I’m just happy that people came and turned out, the line was all the way to the end, all the guests showed up, it’s been fantastic. Just have to keep it going upward and onward,” Najera said. “We have the fair, the Blue Angels show, and I want the comic con to be something people look forward to every year.”

Cuauhtenoc Cortez of Calexico has been supporting the convention since 2018. He loves comics, saying he practically bleeds comics, and was one of Najera’s customers when his comic shop, Metahumans, was open in Calexico. Having a place where he could pick up comics, and now a convention for all of his favorite things, has been the best.

Mexicali native and graphic novelist Jose Pimienta signs a copy of the book “Twin Cities” during the Imperial Valley Entertainment Convention on Saturday, Sept. 30 in the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“There’s more artists, more vendors, more actors, I’m really happy to see that now,” Cortez said. “I wish I had this when I was younger, because I didn’t experience this until I got older, but having a comic con here in the Valley is a really special day for me. This is Christmas for me!”

Nicholas Cordero came from Imperial with a group of friends in a group cosplay. Cordero was particularly looking forward to seeing the indie comic artists who came down, as well as hunting down some old action figures.

“It’s nice having something, it’s easier coming here, just 40 bucks you can actually get in rather than your only option being San Diego,” Cordero said.

Ten-year-old Anthony Murillo and his mother, Diana Renteria, first-time attendees from Brawley, came to support family members who competed in the IVEC youth art contest and were surprised how fun the convention was.

“Yes! I want to come back!” Anthony said. “It was pretty great, saw a lot of stands and got a lot of food.”

“We are going to need to invest in costumes next year now that we know what it’s about,” Renteria said. “Some people can’t make it to San Diego, and to have it in a central location in the Valley is great.”

Despite the windy weather, MLK Pavilion was filled with pop culture and pop culture enthusiasts. Booths filled with figurines and comics were on either side of the indoor soccer field, at the center was an artists’ alley where local artists and even some comic creators gathered. In one corner groups played sessions of Dungeons and Dragons, in the other convention-goers went head-to-head in trivia games for prizes.

Jasmine Rosales was glad to see the event back after three years, having been an attendee back in 2020. As soon as she heard it was coming back last year, she started preparing a “Chainsaw Man” cosplay, inspired by the Manga, one that netted her a prize at the end of the day during the cosplay contest.

“There’s a lot more things to look at, a lot more people showing up in El Centro,” Rosales said. “I got to meet one of my favorite voice actors from one of my favorite animes, so it was pretty nice to meet them.”

Mexicali native Jose Pimienta was showcasing his recent graphic novels at this year’s IVEC, happy to be back in his hometown region talking with others about his work. And it made him happy to see a small-town comic con that embraces local artists.

“I have a lot of love for my hometown, and being in the Imperial Valley always makes me re-question why I left, but I’m always happy to be back and see events like this and talk with other members of the community,” Pimienta said.

IVEC will soon have a sister convention next year. Najera is planning another convention comeback in February 2024 with the Palm Springs Entertainment Convention, he said.