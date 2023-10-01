Women Pilots of The Ninety-Nines Honor Their History 

IMPERIAL — Diana Steward recalls the time she encountered a little girl dining with her family who shouted, “There’s a guy up there in that helicopter!”

Steward, a member of The Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots, smiled and asked the girl, “Well, how do you know it’s not a woman?”

A shocked look spread across the child’s face, Steward recalled, as the girl considered that a woman pilot, not a man, could be flying above her.

The memorial bench honoring pioneering members of the pilots’ group, The Ninety-Nines Imperial So-Lo Chapter, MariLouise Hurley and Faye Douthitt, was dedicated and placed in the Imperial County airport on Friday, Sept. 29. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Steward shared this story fondly while spending time with her fellow Ninety-Nines local So-Lo Chapter pilots before a bench dedication on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Imperial County airport in Imperial to honor two of the chapter’s own.

The story So-Lo Chapter chairperson Steward shared was one of many she has become a part of since joining the group. She said she has helped shape flight history and many women’s minds by being part of the just 9.6 percent of all female Federal Aviation Administration-licensed pilots of the total number of pilots in the United States.

Friday’s ceremony included a marble bench memorial dedication to honor female pilots MariLouise Hurley and Faye Douthitt. The two ladies were pioneer pilots in the Imperial Valley chapter of the The Ninety-Nines. The bench was crafted by local Valley business Mulherin Monumental, and the black and gray marble piece included a centered photo of a small plane flying over a classic Imperial Valley sunset with crop fields and mountains visible.

Bench Dedication at County Airport

Second-generation Ninety-Nines member Pat Castaneda was excited to present the bench after the long-awaited dedication day had finally arrived. COVID-19 complications, among other things, pushed the event date for almost three years, but Friday was finally the yellow ribbon-cutting event.

Faye Douthitt and Phyllis Westcott posed in a photo nearly 50 years old holding trophies from a Fun Run Flight Race from San Diego to Fallon, Nevada, where they won. Both ladies are lifelong members in the So-Lo Chapter of The Ninety Nines Group. The article and image were both shared at a bench dedication for Douthitt, who has since passed on. Westcott, who is 102 years old, cut the ribbon during a ceremony at the dedication. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Castaneda shared that Hurley, president of the initial So-Lo Chapter in the Imperial Valley, died in 2018. In her passing, she left money to offer as a scholarship for local women interested in learning more about aviation and growing their skillset at the hands of experienced pilots. “Hurley had a total flight log of over 3,000 hours in the pilot’s seat,” Castaneda said.

Due to her kind donation to furthering women’s piloting opportunities, the bench was partially dedicated to Hurley.

Douthitt was another Imperial Valley woman’s pilot who began flying at age 17 in 1939, and flew solo for the first time with only 8.5 hours of flight. Douthitt was busy in the So-Lo Chapter as a president, vice chair and secretary. By the time her pilot career was over, she had a total of 4,588 flight hours logged and had passed on many years of knowledge to her local So-Lo members.

Phyllis Westcott, who is 102 years old and a long-time So-Lo Chapter member, was given the ribbon-cutting honors at the ceremony. “This is for you, Mari, and Faye,” Westcott said while using the oversized scissors to slice through the yellow ribbon wrapped around the backside of the bench.

Westcott flew together with Douthitt and was a part of a winning team in a Fun Run Flight Race that turned heads from El Cajon to Fallon, Nevada. Castaneda, speaker at the bench dedication, shared that after that race Westcott and Douthitt were forced to go through an airplane and equipment inspection to ensure no foul play was occurring due to their impressive flying time. This moment was memorialized in a Ninety-Nines newspaper article, which was present at the bench dedication, including a photo of the race winners with their trophies in hand.

The So-Lo Chapter plans to leave a few photos and magazine articles about So-Lo members on the wall in the near future to add to the bench memorial area.

Scholarship to Honor Bench Namesake Hurley

The MariLouise Hurley Memorial “Take Flight” Scholarship was created in hopes of bringing along any interested ladies in the Imperial Valley to join the women pilots in The Ninety-Nines. The scholarship includes an introductory pilot course and opportunities to receive funding toward lessons throughout the process.

The requirements to join the So-Lo Chapter are minimal, and the scholarship includes four phases of flight progression. Funding will be based on the progress of each of the four eligible recipients. Each phase has different criteria with progressively more challenging flight tasks, geared toward building a fully independent female pilot.

A table with flight memories, photos, and news article stories and trophies of MariLouise Hurley and Faye Douthitt, pioneering members of the pilots’ group, The Ninety-Nines Imperial So-Lo Chapter. A bench dedication on their behalf was made at the Imperial County airport on Friday, Sept. 29. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

With a total of four recipient positions available, the So-Lo Chapter is actively looking for new female pilots interested. Any interested scholarship recipients can contact Pat Castaneda at 760-791-9662 to discuss joining the pilot group.

Imperial So-Lo Chapter of The Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots is the full name of the group recognized at the bench dedication. The So-Lo Chapter was formed on April 4, 1976 by Hurley. Referencing areas of elevation that are below sea level, the “So-Lo” name was born.

Castaneda explained that the first president of The Ninety-Nines original charter club was none other than world-famous pilot Amelia Earhart. The club itself was formed in 1929 and was named because its first total membership was 99 pilots.

The nonprofit charitable organization has nearly 5,000 members across the globe.