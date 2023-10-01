LGBT Resource Center Finds Talent at Annual Search

SARINA E. GUERRA AND RICHARD MONTENEGRO BROWN VIDEO

BRAWLEY — A tight-knit crew of creatives and community members turned out for the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center’s third annual Talent Search on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Teen Center in Brawley, where judges were wowed with original music from old friends and newcomers alike.

Attendees trickled in and found their seats as the evening got underway while volunteer-turned-sound technician Ralph Madrigal fine tuned some speakers on the makeshift stage. Madrigal is newly returned to the Imperial Valley; he said living here 23 years ago as a member of the LGBTQ community was difficult for him. Now, having been back only a week, he’s been volunteering his time with the LGBT Resource Center as a way to connect with others and improve the lives of his three children.

Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center Chief Executive Officer Rosa Diaz welcomes those in attendance to the center’s annual Talent Search on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Teen Center in Brawley. | SARINA E. GUERRA PHOTO

“This is a desperately needed service in the Imperial Valley,” Madrigal said. “I have three children; a non-binary son, a trans son, and a younger daughter that is also bisexual, and I couldn’t be prouder and more supportive of them. They’re my world and I love the people who they’ve become.”

As the start of the evening’s talent drew near, LGBT Resource Center Chief Executive Officer Rosa Diaz welcomed a room full of chatty participants and performers with instruments in tow. The Talent Search has been hosted in several cities across the county, and culminates in each round’s winners performing at Imperial Valley Pride on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Bucklin Park in El Centro. The talent-sourcing event was spurred by a low budget and a need for local performers, and is paid for entirely out of pocket, Diaz said.

Judges for the night included singer Maribel Puentes, writer/performer Clara “Buddy” Olivas, singer Carmelita Ruiz and Diaz herself. The scores were based on the categories of creativity, presentation, originality, poise and clarity of voice, with 20 points each for a total of 100.

“We’re trying to showcase the local youth, and give them an opportunity to be on the big stage. Being able to engage them in this kind of community event really helps them to feel like, you know, they’re accomplishing things,” said Olivas, as the first performer took to the stage. Olivas is also on the LGBT center’s Board of Directors.

Lesley Lee, 26, of Holtville sings an original song that she coaxes the crowd to sing along to during the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center’s Talent Search on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Teen Center in Brawley. | SARINA E. GUERRA PHOTO

“We’ve had drag queens who had never performed, and we gave them the stage at our Talent Search and now they have become well known, like Sophie Kahlo in Mexico,” Diaz said.

“We have LGBTQ people that were hidden, were closeted, were not out, didn’t know where to go, didn’t know what resources were out there. And we opened the center and since then we’ve seen an increase in people coming in for counseling, transgender support groups, youth, adult, and safe space groups … every day of the week we have something going, as well as domestic violence and events such as these,” Diaz added.

Judge Maribel Puentes opened the show wearing her bedazzled platform sandals and a sparkling smile, singing passionate Spanish-language classics such as Laura Leon’s “Suavecito, Suavecito” and Jenni Rivera’s “Qué Me Vas a Dar.” Between songs, she addressed contestants by noting the importance of eye contact and projecting an energy that supersedes language.

Regular performer and first contestant Ben Reisin then pulled up a chair and plucked some acoustic originals on his guitar, including songs such as “Lovely Embrace” and “Once in a While.”

His lyrics were delivered like a true romantic, and he was greeted with much support from listeners as he sang to a loved one in the audience:

Yes, these dreams do come true

It’s the love I have for you

And with each passing day, it brings me joy and happiness

Once in a while, I find myself dreaming of you

Previous contest winner, 26-year-old Lesley Lee of Holtville, made an appearance between acts, despite a severely injured ankle, and instructed audience members on how to sing along with the catchy chorus of her heartfelt, original. Later, new band and crowd favorite, Misguided Adolescence, rocked both the audience members and judges, catching everyone by surprise when they said they had only been together for two months.

Ben Reisin performs his originals, “Lovely Embrace” and “Once in a While,” during the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center’s Talent Search on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Teen Center in Brawley. | SARINA E. GUERRA PHOTO

The four young members took turns at the mic, trading off to perform their captivating original content. The heavy chords and brooding, emotional vocals given by the bassist during the song, “Blue,” filled the room with an angsty, slow tempo displaying their catchy riffs and natural chemistry. The band followed that up with “Sail Away,” which complimented the band’s creativity with a chaotic, theatrical intro that pulled listeners in with literal cries for help, offering consolation once the tempo settled in the form of the drummer’s finesse on the cymbals.

“You brought it,” said Olivas, almost speechless. “If this is two months of work, we can’t wait to see what’s coming,” Olivas told the band.

Despite close scores, judges announced that both of the evening’s contestants — Ben Reisin and Misguided Adolescence — will be advancing to perform at Pride due to favorable accommodations. The LGBT Resource Center will be hosting Trans Pride on Oct. 10, with its annual Pride festival being held shortly after on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Bucklin Park from 5-10 p.m. Both are typically scheduled to align with National Coming Out Day, which is Oct. 11.