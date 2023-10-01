Curandera Grace Sesma Memorialized in Chicano Park Mural

BARRIO LOGAN — Grace Sesma, a curandera with deep ties to the Imperial Valley, was honored by having her portrait included in the National MEChA Mural at the heralded Chicano Park in the Barrio Logan section of San Diego during an unveiling ceremony on Sept. 3.

“It was astounding to me. It’s very humbling for someone like myself to be included with a lot of social justice warriors on that mural — people that I know and respect,” Sesma said in a recent phone interview. She added that she was taken by surprise when she learned that her image would be included on the mural only three weeks prior to its unveiling.

Often referred to as “Maestra,” Sesma is a practitioner of curanderismo, a traditional healing art that is rooted in Mexican indigenous culture and beliefs. In addition to its traditional role as an indigenous healing art, curanderismo is a “holistic approach to wellness,” according to Sesma’s website, that can be used as complementary medicine to traditional Western medicine.

RELATED STORY: Colorful Chicano Park Born of Struggle Over Racial Injustice

Grace Sesma (center) of Alpine is shown with her daughters, El Centro residents Giselle Sesma Hunt (left) and Marcy Sesma (right) when the family gathered at Chicano Park in the Barrio Logan section of San Diego on Sept. 3 to take part in the National MEChA Mural unveiling ceremony. Sesma is featured on the mural. | PHOTO COURTESY OF GRACE SESMA

Sesma was joined at the unveiling by friends and family, including her daughters, El Centro residents Giselle Sesma Hunt and Marcy Sesma, and their families.

Patricia Olague Cruz, the artist who painted Sesma’s likeness on the mural, informed Sesma of her inclusion on the piece, which was painted on several of the pillars supporting the eastern end of the Coronado Bridge. The mural was a 20-year effort painted by volunteer artists who paid for their own supplies. Olague Cruz explained that Sesma is the only curandera featured on the mural.

“I have a lot of respect for Grace. I see her as someone who holds so much wisdom and has energy that is very grounding, and I think that as Chicanos and Chicanas, we need that,” Olague Cruz said. “We need someone that can help us be rooted and help guide us in our lives.”

The portrait of Sesma is rife with the symbolism of the Mexican and indigenous spiritual worlds in which the curandera inhabits. “I am wearing traditional Yaqui attire. The flowers on the blouse represent the Flower (Spiritual) World. I am holding a sahumador, Mexican indigenous incense burner that was hand-made especially for me from Kumeyaay earth in honor of living on Kumeyaay land. In it, I am burning copal and tobacco to carry my prayers for the blessing and protection of Chicano Park, the Barrio Logan community, ancestors, and all who visit,” Sesma explained.

The north facing side of the pillar, where the portrait is found, is dedicated to the American Indian Movement (AIM), explained Lucas Cruz, chair of the Chicano Park Steering Committee, a grassroots organization that works on park issues. AIM was a grassroots organization founded in 1968 to advocate for the civil rights of Native Americans. Sesma descends from the Yaquis, the indigenous people of Southern Arizona and Sonora, Mexico.

Grace Sesma’s reference photo is taken (left) that Artist Patricia Olague Cruz will use to paint her image (right) onto the National MEChA Mural. | PHOTO COURTESY OF GRACE SESMA AND JASON CANNON

“The mural itself has different pillars and each pillar is representative of different groups,” Cruz said. “There’s a section of the mural that’s dedicated to the American Indian Movement and our indigenous brothers and sisters that continue to fight and persevere for the liberation of our people.”

He explained that the San Diego State University chapter of MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán), the student organization that promotes higher education and Chicano culture and history, joined with the steering committee in 2002 to begin planning efforts to initiate the mural project. Sesma’s history of social activism fit in perfectly with the overall themes behind the new section of the mural, not just her portion.

Born in Mexicali, Sesma came to Calexico when she was 8 years old, moving to El Centro two years later. During her time in the Valley, she helped establish a chapter of MANA in 1993. MANA is a nonprofit Latina organization whose mission is, “To empower Latinas through education, leadership development, community service, and advocacy.”

Her effort to establish MANA de Imperial Valley was in response to being selected that same year as a fellow of the National Hispana Leadership Institute, a collaborative effort between Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government and the Center for Creative Leadership. The acceptance of the fellowship required that fellows return to their communities and launch a local program.

An overall shot of the newly unveiled National MEChA Mural is shown at Chicano Park in the Barrio Logan section of San Diego. The MEChA Mural is on several of the pillars supporting the eastern end of the Coronado Bridge. The mural was a 20-year effort painted by volunteer artists who paid for their own supplies. | MIKE SALORIO PHOTO

What ultimately saw Sesma chosen to be honored on the mural, Cruz explained, was her role as a curandera serving the community, as well as being an activist fighting against the cultural appropriation of Mexican and indigenous cultures. In 2013, Sesma created a Change.org petition to stop The Walt Disney Company’s effort to trademark “Día de los Muertos,” a traditional Mexican holiday held on Nov. 1 and 2 to honor deceased family and friends. Disney ultimately withdrew its trademark application in response to the uproar.

In a CNN article from May 11, 2013, Sesma is quoted as follows: “Our spiritual traditions are for everyone, not for companies like Walt Disney to trademark and exploit. I am deeply offended and dismayed that a family-oriented company like Walt Disney would seek to own the rights to something that is the rightful heritage of the people of Mexico.”

Sesma, who now lives in Alpine in eastern San Diego County, also helped in the counter-protest efforts against a white supremacist group, the Bordertown Patriots, that held a “Patriot Picnic” at Chicano Park on Feb. 3, 2018. She explained that the night before the event, Bordertown Patriots members were caught urinating on the murals and threatening anyone at the park.

“When the call went out, hundreds of us showed up at the park,” she said. “And because there was such an outpouring of support, the police department had to escort them out.”