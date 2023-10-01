Colorful Chicano Park Born of Struggle Over Racial Injustice

BARRIO LOGAN — Before one drop of paint ever touched what would become the colorful concrete pillars of Chicano Park, the lore of how it came to be is the story of a community fighting back.

The history of Chicano Park is closely tied to the struggle of the Mexican-American people to overcome the racial injustice that led to decades of environmental pollution and the cleaving of the community by the construction of Interstate 5 and the Coronado Bridge through the Barrio Logan section of San Diego.

Lucas Cruz, chair of the Chicano Park Steering Committee, a grassroots organization that serves as steward of the park, recounted that the area on which the park now sits was once an environmental hazard.

RELATED STORY: Curandera Grace Sesma Memorialized in Chicano Park Mural

“The community of Logan Heights … is primarily Black, brown, Asian, Italian, and because of the makeup of the neighborhood, it made it the perfect dumping ground for the city of San Diego and the state of California,” Cruz said in a recent interview.

A marker stating that this is the home of Chicano Park in Barrio Logan in San Diego is shown. | MIKE SALORIO PHOTO

The state used eminent domain in the mid-1960s to construct Interstate 5 through the heart of Logan Heights (also known as Barrio Logan) tearing the community apart in half, the chair explained. Then construction of the Coronado Bridge, which intersects Interstate 5 in Barrio Logan, was completed in 1969, and the homes of thousands of displaced families were replaced by a jungle of concrete pillars.

City politicians and officials promised the community a park on the 7.9-acre parcel of land underneath the pillars, but then, on April 22, 1970, a San Diego City College student named Mario Solis skipped class and happened to walk by the park.

“He was walking past where the park was set to be,” Cruz said. “He saw bulldozers and he asked them, ‘Hey, what are you guys making? Are you making the park?’ and they said, ‘No, we’re making a Highway Patrol substation.’”

Solis, who is referred to as the “Paul Revere” of Chicano Park, then ran back to City College to alert his classmates, and word of the reneged promise to build a park quickly spread throughout Barrio Logan. That same day hundreds of community members occupied the park in what is now known as the Chicano Park Takeover.

“There was about 300 people here taking over the park. They were commandeering the bulldozers, chaining themselves to the pillars, they began planting trees and nopales, and they occupied the land for 12 days,” Cruz said.

A play on the eagle and snake of the Mexican flag, here a peacock throttles a rattlesnake with “Varrio Logan” seen above at Chicano Park in San Diego. | MIKE SALORIO PHOTO

The Chicano Park Steering Committee was established on the second day of the takeover, and since then the park has been operated by the community for the past 53 years, Cruz added. His grandmother, Tomasa Camarillo, was at Chicano Park Takeover. She served as chair of Chicano Park Steering Committee for 40 years.

“She was the longest serving chairperson for the committee. Through her leadership a lot of the developments, from the murals, to the kiosko, and other things at the park … we were able to move the park forward,” Cruz said.

The monumental murals on the monolithic pillars have brought Chicano Park world renown as one of the largest public mural collections in North America. The murals reflect Mexican-American history and culture. The park was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013, and it was also designated as a National Historic Landmark in 2016.

For more information on Chicano Park, visit the Chicano Park Steering Committee’s website here.