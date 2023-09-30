FOOTBALL: Vikings Shut Down El Cajon Valley, 29-0

EL CAJON — The Holtville High School football team got a dominant defensive performance and blanked El Cajon Valley High, 29-0, in a non league matchup here on Friday, Sept. 29.

The Vikings (4-2 overall) snapped the Braves’ four-game win streak. El Cajon Valley (4-2 overall) had scored 21 points or more in each of its last four games. The Braves entered the game as the top-ranked team in CIF-San Diego Section Division V, with Holtville listed as the second-ranked team in Division V-AA.

“We were bringing the heat and rushing at least six guys on every snap tonight,” said Jason Turner, Holtville’s seventh-year head coach. “We knew their quarterback was a good runner and we were determined to make him beat us with his arm.”

The Vikings jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when junior running back Hector Sanchez carried the ball into the end zone from eight yards out.

Holtville went up 13-0 in the second quarter when sophomore running back Bradyen Terrill bulled his way in from the 1-yard line.

Holtville High senior Andre Estrada (5) returns a fourth-quarter interception he had against El Cajon Valley during the Vikings’ 29-0 non league victory over the Braves in El Cajon on Friday, Sept. 29. | PHOTO COURTESY OF VALERIE MENDOZA

“They (Braves) were playing cover-four on us and not allowing anything over the top for our passing game,” Turner said. “They were willing to let us run the ball and we were happy to take what they gave us.”

Holtville increased its lead in the third quarter when sophomore quarterback Alonso Cuevas hit sophomore receiver Raul Briseno for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Cuevas hit sophomore Alan Carrillo for the two-point conversion to put the Vikings up 21-0.

The fourth quarter saw the Vikings close out the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cuevas to Carrillo. Cuevas hit the two-point conversion as well, with senior Bryce Buscaglia reeling in the pass that delivered the final score, 29-0.

El Cajon Valley senior quarterback Darick Dubose came into the game with five passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns to lead the way for the Braves.

“We knew going in he (Dubose) was the focal point of their offense so we were determined not to let him get going,” Turner said. “We came with the blitzes to take away any lanes he might have to run through. We wanted to make him a thrower instead of a runner tonight.”

Holtville is off next week but returns to the gridiron to open Desert League play on Oct. 13 at Scott Stadium in Blythe against Palo Verde Valley High. The Yellowjackets (2-5 overall, 0-1 in DL) lost to Vincent Memorial Catholic High (5-2, 1-0 in DL) 28-21 in Blythe on Friday, Sept. 29.