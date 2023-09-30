FOOTBALL: Scots Rally to Beat Palo Verde in Final Minute

BLYTHE — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High football team got a 1-yard quarterback sneak from senior Jacobo Elias with 45 seconds left to beat Palo Verde Valley, 28-21, in the Desert League opener for both teams at Scott Stadium in Blythe on Friday, Sept. 29.

The Scots (5-2 overall, 1-0 in DL) trailed 21-0 in the second quarter and rallied to beat the two-time defending CIF-San Diego Section champions. Palo Verde (2-5 overall, 0-1 in DL) won the Division V title in 2021 and the Division IV title in 2022 and is the two-time defending Desert League champs as well.

The Yellow Jackets got off to a hot start, scoring once in the first quarter and then taking advantage of Vincent Memorial mistakes to score twice in the second quarter and build the 21-0 advantage.

“We got down because of our own mistakes,” said Fernando Santana, the Scots’ eighth-year associate head coach. “We dropped some balls that cost us on drives in the first half.”

Late in the second quarter Vincent Memorial was able to cut into the lead thanks to a 20-yard touchdown pass from Elias to senior receiver Miguel Ruiz, making the margin 21-7 at halftime.

“We talked at halftime and told the boys that they (Yellow Jackets) weren’t beating us but we were losing the game with our own mistakes,” Santana said. “We came out and played a lot more physical in the second half and we were able to force some turnovers.”

Vincent Memorial Catholic junior Joel Cervantes is on top of a Palo Verde Valley rusher after making a tackle during the Scots’ 28-21 Desert League victory over the Yellowjackets at Scott Stadium in Blythe on Friday, Sept. 29. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CARLOS CISNEROS

The Scots scored twice in the third quarter to tie the game, 21-21. They got a 30-yard touchdown pass from Elias to junior receiver Joel Cervantes and a 5-yard quarterback run from Elias that tied the game.

Palo Verde controlled most of the clock in the fourth quarter but an interception with less than three minutes to play gave the ball back to the Scots at the Palo Verde 40-yard line.

Vincent Memorial senior Nicholas Davalos grabbed the interception that gave the Scots the ball for the winning drive.

They then went on about a six-play drive that set up the Elias game-winning 1-yard quarterback sneak.

“Our defense played really well in the second half,” said the 17-year-old Elias. “I talked to our receivers at halftime and we made some adjustments with routes that worked better for us.”

The Scots now have a week off before they resume DL action against Calipatria (3-3 overall, 0-0 in DL) on Oct. 13, with the game scheduled to be played at Ward Field on the Calexico High School campus.

This Week’s Other Scores

Brawley, 19

Scripps Ranch, 32 (Home)

Central Union, 42 (City Champions)

Southwest, 6 (Home)