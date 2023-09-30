FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Can’t Close Out Tigers, Fall 26-14

IMPERIAL — The Calexico High School football team was holding a slim five-point lead over Imperial High through three quarters of the Imperial Valley League opening game for both teams on Friday, Sept. 29, at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial.

The 14-9 lead wasn’t enough as the Tigers (6-1 overall, 1-0 in IVL) roared back with 17 fourth-quarter points to down the Bulldogs, 26-14. Penalties, bad snaps and lack of awareness cost Calexico throughout the game, but especially in the fourth quarter.

With 8:20 to go in the third quarter and trailing 9-7, Calexico (4-2 overall, 0-1 in IVL) made a fourth-down stand when Imperial went for it on a fourth-and-2 from the Tigers’ 48-yard line. Tigers’ junior Julian Jimenez tried to run up the middle but only gained a yard when he needed two.

The Bulldogs took over and proceeded to march 49 yards in nine plays with senior Leo Canchola finishing the drive with a tough 7-yard touchdown run. Junior Dominik Diaz converted the extra point and Calexico was on top 14-9 with 1:39 left in the third quarter.

Calexico High senior Marco Esquer (4) runs with the ball during the Bulldogs’ 26-14 IVL loss to the Tigers in Imperial on Friday, Sept. 29. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“We’ve got to play a perfect game to beat teams like this. We can’t have the small errors we made tonight,” said Fernando Solano, Calexico’s fourth-year head coach. “We don’t have the experience or the depth that can overcome mistakes. We’ve got to be perfect for four quarters to win a game like tonight.”

After falling behind, Imperial took the ensuing possession and drove 64 yards in eight plays for the go-ahead touchdown coming on a 3-yard run from senior Andres Castro with 11:38 left in the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Jayden Ayala hit senior Joel Villa-Campos for the two-point conversion to put the Tigers on top 17-14.

Two Calexico penalties aided in the Tigers’ scoring drive and two more Bulldogs’ mistakes cost them on the ensuing possession. Calexico got the ball at its own 20-yard line and after two negative yardage rushing plays pushed the Bulldogs back to the 15-yard line, a 5-yard penalty moved them back to the 10.

On the third-and-20 play, the ball was snapped over the head of junior quarterback Bobby Montejano and through the back of the end zone for a Tigers’ safety, making the score 19-14 with 9:49 left in the game.

“A lot of our issues were due to bad field position we put ourselves in tonight,” Solano said. “In the first half we put ourselves at the 1-yard line and then that drive we put ourselves back at our 10-yard line. We can’t be doing that thinking we can drive the ball 90-plus yards.”

After the safety, Imperial returned the free kick from its own 15-yard line to the Bulldogs’ 37-yard line. Just when it looked like Calexico might stop the Tigers, forcing a fourth-and-4 from the Bulldogs’ 31-yard line, disaster struck for the Bulldogs.

Imperial went for it on fourth down and converted with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Ayala to sophomore Mario Gaxiola to increase the lead to 26-14 with 7:31 left in the game.

“He (Mario) is my cousin and I have all the confidence in the world in him to come down with that ball,” Ayala said. “When we fell behind I tried to keep the guys calmed down because I knew we could go out there and drive down the field and make it happen.”

The Tigers made it happen on their first possession of the game, marching 81 yards in 17 plays with Castro doing the bulk of the work, carrying 12 times for 51 yards. Ayala finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Villa-Campos to put Imperial up 7-0 with 11:56 left in the second quarter.

Imperial High senior Jaden Wilson (4) gets tackled by two Calexico defenders during the Tigers 26-14 Imperial Valley League victory over the Bulldogs at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial on Friday, Sept. 29. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

On the ensuing kickoff, Calexico inexplicably failed to pick up the ball until it was laying on the 1-yard line. Two plays later the Tigers stuffed the Bulldogs in the end zone for the first of two safeties on the night, increasing the lead to 9-0 with 10:56 left in the second quarter.

“We can’t afford little things like that to go wrong for us,” Solano said. “A lot of our guys are new to football but we should have fielded that kick and not let it sit there.”

Calexico got on the scoreboard in the second quarter when the Bulldogs went 82 yards in eight plays with three long completions from Montejano. His last completion of the drive was a 30-yard touchdown pass to senior Franky Loera-Rodriguez. Diaz kicked the extra point and the Bulldogs were trailing 9-7 with 4:34 left before halftime.

Calexico grabbed its short-lived lead at 14-9 with 1:39 left in the third quarter before the Tigers’ fourth-quarter rally.

Montejano finished the game 7-for-12 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown. Loera-Rodriguez caught three passes for 94 yards and senior Marco Esquer had four catches for 75 yards.

Imperial’s Castro was the leading rusher in the game with 92 yards on 25 carries.

Calexico continues IVL action with a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Oct. 6, against Central Union High (5-2 overall, 1-0 in IVL) at Ward Field on the Calexico High campus. The Spartans defeated Southwest, 42-6, in the El Centro City Championship game on Friday, Sept. 29.

Imperial has its bye next week but returns to IVL action at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Warne Field in Brawley against the Wildcats (5-1 overall, 0-0 in IVL). Brawley lost to Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 32-19, on Friday, Sept. 29.