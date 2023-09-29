Calexico Man Has Day of Questionable Choices 

CALEXICO — A Calexico man’s “breakfast” at City Hall, led to a “late lunch” near the downtown Port of Entry, followed by a “midnight snack” in the Imperial County jail in what seemed to be a full day and a full menu of questionable choices on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Calexico resident David Anthony Soto, 43, was arrested on suspicion of fighting/challenging a fight in a public place and suspicion of vandalism; defacing property around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East First Street near the downtown port following an apparent minor traffic collision with a Border Cab taxi, according to the Calexico police logs.

It wasn’t clear from the log entries when the alleged fight/challenge to a fight or the vandalism came into play, and a police sergeant did not immediately call back on Friday, Sept. 29, with further information.

Soto was being held on $10,000 bail but was released from jail sometime Thursday, Sept. 28.

Soto’s trouble’s started early on Wednesday, when he allegedly showed up at Calexico City Hall, 608 Heber Ave., about 8:10 a.m. Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren said he reportedly spit and threw water or the doors to the front entrance and offended staff because he was upset that the city flags had not been lowered to half staff in honor of the late Calexico Police Chief Humberto Hernandez, whose services were on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

In Soto’s defense, Colio Warren said she did speak with interim Chief Victor Legaspi after the incident and the flags were lowered 75 percent on Wednesday. She added on Friday, Sept. 29 that during next week’s council meeting there will be a discussion on how to better honor the late Chief Hernandez, who was reportedly the first Mexican-American chief in the city and who retired in 1982, and to honor recently passed longtime Calexico police Officer Ronald Cuen.

It doesn’t appear Soto was cited or arrested for the morning incident, only stopped and questioned after he left City Hall and police had to follow him, according to logs.