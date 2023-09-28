Reservations Begin Oct. 2 for IID Free Tree Program

The Imperial Irrigation District will start taking reservations for its Tree for All program on Monday, Oct. 2, for residential customers in the Imperial and Eastern Coachella valleys.

A total of 800 trees will be planted through the program.

IID account holders can register for their free shade tree by clicking here or going online to https://iidtreeforall.org

Customers can reserve a free tree to be planted at their home, located to maximize energy savings. A valid, active IID electric contract account is required. Reservations are limited to one tree per account every 12 months.

The residential free shade tree program is one of the many public benefits programs offered by IID to its energy customers. Trees can reduce energy costs by up to 20 percent and provide many other community benefits.

The trees available through this program have been carefully selected for their specific characteristics and ability to survive in our region’s warm desert climate. This initiative seeks to promote environmental sustainability, reduce energy consumption and enhance quality of life for residents within our communities by distributing free shade trees.

IID initiated the Tree for All program in 2022, which proved to be extremely popular with customers, reaching full subscription in the first week.

Customers who do not receive a tree reservation are invited to attend upcoming tree distribution events to be held in spring 2024.

For information on the Tree for All program, access to a fact sheet, brochures and a helpful video on watering trees, visit: www.iid.com/treeforall