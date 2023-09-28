IID’s Dockstader Elected to ﻿ACWA Regional Water Board

Imperial Irrigation District Division 3 Director Gina Young Dockstader has been elected to the Association of California Water Agencies’ Region 9 board for the 2024-2025 term, the water association announced this week after finalizing its board officer and regional election results.

ACWA is the largest statewide coalition of public water agencies in the country where more than 460 public agency members collectively are responsible for 90 percent of the water delivered to cities, farms and businesses in California.

“I am both pleased and humbled to be elected to this important position on ACWA’s Region 9 Board,” Dockstader said in an IID press release. “I look forward to working together to provide comprehensive leadership, advocacy and resources for California’s public water agencies to ensure a high quality and reliable water supply in an environmentally sustainable and fiscally responsible manner.”

As Division 3 director, Dockstader’s area of representation includes Brawley, Calipatria, Niland and the southeastern area of the Salton Sea. She was elected to the IID Board of Directors in 2022.

ACWA serves the water industry and the public by promoting local agencies as the most efficient means of providing water service, sharing reliable scientific and technical information, tracking and shaping state and federal water policy, advocating for sound legislation and regulation and facilitating cooperation and consensus among all interest groups, according to the press release.

Dockstader joins the following members of the ACWA Region 9 Board for the 2024-2025 term: Chair G. Patrick O’Dowd, Salton Sea Authority; Vice Chair Carol Lee Gonzales-Brady, Rancho California Water District; Brenda Dennstedt, Western Municipal Water District; James Morales Jr., East Valley Water District; Paul Ortega, Desert Water Agency; and Harvey R. Ryan, Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District.