IMPERIAL — Local artists can still sign up to exhibit their artwork during Imperial Valley Food Bank’s annual Palate, Palette & Pallet (P3) event on Oct. 26 inside the Food Bank’s Imperial Grove at 486 W. Aten Road in Imperial.

“We hope this exposure to more than 200 community members will continue to benefit local artists,” Celeste Alvarez, communication director for the Food Bank, said in a press release. “We accept art for showing purposes only, although we do encourage you to enter pieces for sale.”

Artists ages 21 and older have until Oct. 13 to register online for P3. The art exhibit and wine-tasting event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m.

The entry fee for artists is $20 and includes a complimentary event ticket. The food bank will not charge commission for art sold and artists do not need to be present to exhibit. Please limit entries to two pieces. P3 entries may include watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings framed or on canvas. Pottery, sculptures, quilts, framed photography, and framed mixed media pieces are also welcome.

“We hope you can join us in raising funds to help provide important services to our local community,” Alvarez said in the release.

To sign up as an artist, learn more about P3, or to purchase presale guest admission tickets, visit IVP3.org or contact Alvarez at celeste@ivfoodbank.org