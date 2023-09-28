HEBER — Heber School debuted its redeveloped and eco-friendly athletic field with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that had many parents, students, and local officials in attendance to show support for the much-needed transformation on Wednesday morning, Sept. 27.

Riverside-based landscape contractor AVAGROW and the Miracles and Dreams Foundation donated more than $250,000 in services to Heber School in an effort to make the athletic field not only greener but vastly more efficient with water, saving 35 to 50 percent over previous usage.

“The natural and healthy grass is as lush as it is green, a perfect playing surface with a tremendous number of benefits to the environment and community,” said Gilbert McGuire, owner of AVAGROW and a member of the Miracles and Dreams Foundation. “What we do today will set an example for generations to come.”

“Heber will now have a safe, green space to play for years to come,” Heber Elementary School District board Trustee Tony Sandoval said.

Heber School Principal Cynthia Garcia (center) cuts the ribbon in the ceremonial unveiling of the newly restored athletic field at the school on Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, made possible by a $250,000 grant from AVAGROW and the Miracles and Dreams Foundation. Students, Heber Elementary School District staff and board members stand alongside Garcia. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) was asked to recommend an underserved community that was in need of restoration and investment, a location that was suitable for such a gift from brothers Cesar and Gilbert McGuire, and the area that came to mind was Heber.

Cesar, Gilbert and three other McGuire brothers founded the successful Riverside-based Bail Hotline bail bonds, which led to their Miracles and Dreams Foundation, which gives back to communities in the region. Their commitment to the youths of Heber grew tremendously as the talks commenced between Heber Elementary School District Superintendent Juan Cruz, AVAGROW and the foundation.

“For some, this may just be another soccer field. But for others, it’s hope. Hope that the kids who play on this field will be inspired to become athletes, teachers, entrepreneurs, or community leaders,” Gilbert McGuire said. “Even if the field inspires just one kid, it was worth it.”

Certificates of recognition from the state Assembly were given out to Heber School’s Jeremy Nielsen and Pete Figueroa, the McGuire family, AVAGROW, and the Miracles and Dreams Foundation in appreciation of the project by Guillermo Hernandez, the Imperial Valley representative for Assembly member Garcia.

Students, parents, special guests, district board members and staff gather at Heber School on Wednesday, Sept. 27 for a ribbon-cutting for the school’s newly restored athletic field at the school made possible by a $250,000 grant from AVAGROW and the Miracles and Dreams Foundation. AVAGROW owner Gilbert McGuire can be seen speaking. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

After some closing words from Heber School Principal Cynthia Garcia, the scene was set as she invited some of Heber School’s soccer team players to assist in the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon. Joining them were Heber school district trustees Helen Diaz-Molina, Angelica Cardenas, Tony Sandoval and Albert Padilla, and Superintendent Cruz and Gilbert McGuire.

The ribbon was cut, and the soccer teams were off to enjoy the new field and score some goals. Soccer balls were flying all over the place. The kids were enjoying the lush green grass, as was Heber School staff, and community members who frolicked, took selfies, and posed for photo opportunities.

Food and refreshments were served afterward in the board meeting room for all in attendance to enjoy and cool down.

AVAGROW specializes in growing mediums made from a hard foam that allows the growth of stronger, healthier plants with less water usage. The company is the only licensed distributor of AVAGROW in the United States. Their motto is, “Twice the Green, Half the Water.”The Miracles and Dreams Foundation aims to inspire hope and overall well-being to local youths and communities through volunteer and outreach programs. Its motto is, “Commitment, ingenuity, and empathy are a powerful combination that can change lives for the better.”