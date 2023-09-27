Men Carry Message on Suicide Prevention to Imperial

IMPERIAL — One man is an Imperial County Behavioral Health Services manager who has hosted a radio show about wellness and mental health for years.

The other has helped save the lives of more than a dozen veterans struggling with depression and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder since 2020, using fitness and peer counseling through his organization Reps 4 Vets.

Recently, Behavioral Health’s Scott Dudley and Reps 4 Vets Chief Executive Officer Brendon Brown came together to speak about mental health struggles and avenues of assistance for national Suicide Prevention Month.

The duo joined on Sept. 20, as the Imperial City City adopted a resolution declaring September as Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month — September is also national Recovery Month, from substance use disorders — in an effort to promote the de-stigmatization and promotion of accessible care for the many different at-risk communities across the county.

Dudley, who hosts the weekly wellness radio show, “Let’s Talk About It!” spoke a few words on the subject of mental health during the meeting’s opening segment, mentioning key concepts such as empathy and community as being the cornerstones of developing an effective support system within the Valley.

“Shame and stigma are the things that keep suicide as a problem. Suicide is the result of something pretty simple: it is unbearable pain and loss. When those conditions are met, a person becomes at risk for having thoughts of suicide,” Dudley said to the Imperial council.

Scott Dudley, a manager at Imperial County Behavioral Health Services and host of the weekly wellness radio show, “Let’s Talk About It!” talks about mental health and suicide prevention at the Imperial City Council meeting on Sept. 20. | SCREEN CAPTURE

“We live in a society where pain and loss are considered to be unacceptable, unusual and wrong. And yet, we all have those moments. That’s why it’s so important to stand up together as a community — as a family.

“Fifty-one percent of people who die by suicide have never been to a mental health facility and have never been diagnosed with a mental health condition,” he continued. “Only around 10 percent of our (Imperial County’s) population have been diagnosed. So when you look at it, it is a mental health problem, but it’s also a community problem.”

As part of the ongoing mission to offer the widest and most accessible variety of services possible, Behavioral Health includes programs such as counseling, mental health assessments, 24/7 crisis hotlines, and is even developing a mobile service, Dudley said.

Some of the populations within Imperial County that pose the highest risk of developing mental health issues and are in critical need of these services include members of the LGBTQ+ community, individuals working in emergency response, and veterans, he explained.

To expand on this point, CEO Brown, also founder of Reps 4 Vets, an Imperial-based nonprofit focused on providing assistance toward veterans with PTSD, shared some personal anecdotes regarding his work as a mental health provider, recounting how far his organization has come in a relatively short amount of time, as well as explaining how the scale of their mission has gradually expanded to include more at-risk sectors across the Valley, such as the ones pointed out by Dudley.

Reps 4 Vets founder and Chief Executive Officer Brendon Brown speaks to the Imperial City Council on Sept. 20. | SCREEN CAPTURE

Due to the increased scope of work, Reps 4 Vets now seeks help from the public in order to continue increasing its outreach and meet costs of operation and other expenses, including things like funeral services for a veteran who recently succumbed to the symptoms of his mental health struggle, leaving behind a family unable to cover the costs, Brown told the council members.

“Our original vision when we started here in the Valley was to help veterans in a natural way to fight against their symptoms of service through fitness and faith,” he said. “We began back in August of 2020. (Since then,) we’ve been able to save the lives of 16 veterans caught in their time of crisis. Unfortunately, recently, we lost a veteran in our program who was enrolled. It was the first time that happened since we began our mission.

“We don’t have any support. We have a skeleton crew. The way we’ve gotten by for two years is by selling t-shirts. We’ve had a lot of lip service, if you will, we’ve had lots of pats on the back — but we haven’t had too many people actually step up to the plate,” Brown added.

Beyond a one-time discretionary fund injection from the Imperial County Board of Supervisors of $40,000, according to Brown, Reps 4 Vets currently relies on donations from the public and local businesses to make ends meet, though the demand continues to heavily outweigh the organization’s means.

“Our current operating costs to be where we barely need to be is around $12,000 a month, which we don’t have coming in,” he said. “Right now we only have the availability to train six veterans at a time every 12 weeks. There’s over 5,500 veterans in the county. We would like to be able to train 12 at a time. And to me, that’s still a low number — but it’s an achievable one.

“We’ve expanded our services beyond just veterans. Some of the lives we save are firemen, police officers, sheriffs, and Border Patrol. We need the community’s help. We’re trying to do something very special here and we could use some special help,” he said.

Reps 4 Vets will be conducting a meal plate fundraiser in collaboration with Maranatha Steakhouse in Imperial from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. Interested parties may contact Reps 4 Vets directly through its Facebook page, or pick up a meal ticket in front of the locale at 612 S. J St. in Imperial. All funds will go toward covering funeral services and essential living costs for surviving family members of the recently deceased.

For one-time donations, people may visit Reps 4 Vet’s official website at: https://reps4vetsmerchandise.company.site/

Behavioral Health’s Dudley also reminded the public of the upcoming World Mental Health Day celebration at Imperial Valley College, a day-long event on Oct. 6.

The English-language version of Dudley’s radio show can be heard at 8 a.m. Thursdays on 88.7 FM KUBO; 7 a.m. Sundays on 1230 AM KXO; and 7 p.m. Sundays on 107.5 FM KXO. The Spanish version airs at 9 a.m. Wednesdays on 88.7 FM KUBO. The podcast is also available on kxo.radio.com