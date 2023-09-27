Imperial County Board Reminds CEC of Lithium Efforts

EL CENTRO — To ensure Imperial County’s efforts to foster the development of Lithium Valley are top of mind among those in charge of approving the renewable energy projects destined to dot the landscape around the Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area, the county acted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission.

Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley requested the board consider the communication during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26, addressed to California Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild informing him and the commission of actions Imperial County is already taking on geothermal and lithium development projects going before CEC.

Those actions are in line with the Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan (LVIP) that the county board adopted in February 2022, which set the goal of encouraging renewable energy development in the county through the production of commercial grade lithium that would help move the nation further into transportation electrification.

Assistant County Executive Officer Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter gave a briefing on the draft of the letter, which contained information about various projects under consideration for either the entitlement or permitting processes with the California Energy Commission submitted by Controlled Thermal Resources and Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables, and that the projects ensured the appropriate economic resources were provided to local and state government agencies.

The intent of the letter is to inform the CEC, as they are considering various project applications, that the county is conducting a Fiscal and Economic Impact Analysis (FEIA) of all those projects that are now before the CEC. Those FEIAs are inclusive to the region for economic, employment and fiscal impacts.

“The letter is mainly informative to let the CEC know where the county is in the process,” Terrazas-Baxter said.

“There are a few of the chairs that have changed and personnel at the Energy Commission. We want to reintroduce all the efforts that were put in place last year to create the programs that we are discussing and make them aware,” Supervisor Kelley said. “We want to reinforce our position and let them know that we are doing all this work, and it is available to them.”

“This is an extremely important subject that should be signed off by all five of us, and it should be CC’ed to the office of our Governor and to the office of our Lieutenant Governor,” District 1 Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar added.

The board passed the action with a 4-0 vote, with District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley absent from the meeting.

New Farmworker, Low-income Apartments Coming to Heber

A public hearing was held so the county board could consider input in the approval of the issuance of $20 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds for the construction of a 48-unit apartment complex for farmworkers and other low-income households in Heber by CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development.

The project would be located at 194 and 195 Desert Sunrise Ave. in Heber, adjacent to the 24-unit Desert Sunrise Apartments.

CRP Heber Del Sol Family Apartments AGP LLC is the administrative general partner of CRP Heber Del Sol Apartments LP.

There will be no fiscal impact to the county of Imperial and the debt of the bonds will be the sole responsibility of the borrower and the county will have no financial or legal obligation or responsibilities regarding repayment of the debt, according to county documents.

“Who’s going to administer or carry out the administration of these calculation interest payments of these bonds and for how long?” asked Karina Alvarez, Imperial County auditor-controller. “What kind of obligations is (required of the county) as far as providing financial statements, calculations, solvency, any kind of disclaimer or disclosure in order to support that.”

“There will be no involvement with the county whatsoever. All of the compliance will be overseen by the (California Municipal Finance Authority; the bond issuer),” Anthony Stubbs said of the CMFA via Zoom. “Repayment of the bonds will be taken care of between the borrower and the lender.”

The county board passed the resolution with a 4-0 vote.

Gateway of the Americas Easement Decisions

Imperial County Public Works Director John Gay reported that applications were submitted to vacate the easement to Laborde Cul-de-sac section and adjacent lots easements.

The purpose of the requests to vacate the easements would allow for a lot merger that supports and enhances the area for development, according to Gay.

The board 4-0 vote.

