HOLTVILLE — Heritage Farms LLC of Holtville provided substandard housing facilities, transported workers in unsafe vehicles and failed to pay required wages in full, all violations of the federal H-2A temporary foreign worker program, according to U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators.

The housing provided by Heritage Farms did not meet safety and health requirements; specifically, Department of Labor investigators found mattresses without bed frames on floors, according to a press release. Investigators also learned the employer failed to pay three drivers for time spent transporting H-2A workers to and from the fields, which led to unpaid overtime hours, the release states. The Wage and Hour Division also found the employer permitted the workers to be transported in unsafe vehicles with damaged tires and cracked windshields. In addition, investigators learned the employer charged workers for laundry costs, which are illegal deductions by law.

The Department of Labor recovered unpaid back wages for 42 workers in the amount of $14,311. Heritage Farms was also assessed $17,791 in civil penalties, according to the press release.

“Employers participating in the H-2A guest worker program must make sure that the housing they provide is safe and sanitary, vehicles used to transport workers are safe and workers are paid correctly for all hours they work,” explained DOL Wage and Hour Division Assistant District Director Jose Medina in San Diego. “We are committed to making certain industry employers fulfill their legal responsibilities.”

Heritage Farms at 610 E. Holton Road grows and sells spinach and spring mix in Imperial County and has additional fields in King City, Salinas and also in Nevada. The employer supplies the produce to Taylor Farms, Dole, Organic Grow and State Garden, the press release states.

In fiscal year 2022, the Wage and Hour Division recovered more than $5.8 million in back wages for 8,260 workers employed in the agricultural industry. After 879 investigations, the division assessed employers more than $7.9 million in civil money penalties for violations of federal regulations.