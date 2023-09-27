Holtville Takes Steps Toward Trestle Restoration

HOLTVILLE — The city’s vision to expand its Pete Mellinger Alamo River Trail beyond its current limitations would be realized with the restoration of the Holton Interurban Railway Bridge.

Another small step was taken in that regard on Monday night, Sept. 5, when the council unanimously granted its city manager the powers to execute California Department of Transportation contracts to move forward efforts to renovate the trestle bridge west of Highway 115 west of the Alamo River bank.

“Eventually, when everything is completed, we are hoping the railroad trestle bridge can connect our current Mellinger Alamo River walking trail with the new wetlands we are finishing up just northwest of there,” Holtville Mayor Pro Tem Murray Anderson said on Tuesday, Sept. 26. “The wetlands are in the final stages and should be completed within a month or so.”

Seeing the trestle bridge through will take a bit longer, as restoration comes with a hefty price tag, and the city has been chipping away at that overall cost with grants for some time. The city acquired the abandoned railroad trestle bridge in 2009 to facilitate the river crossing. Unfortunately, more than 15 years ago, a fire caused structural damage to the bridge.

The city received $1.26 million through the Recreational Trails and Gateway Grant Program administered by the California Natural Resources Agency to repair the trestle, as well as an additional $720,000 the city was awarded from a settlement following the fire. An additional $35,000 through the State Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act Program has now been received, according to the city.

“We agreed to go after some additional funding for the railroad trestle repair and redesign that has been on our radar for several years,” Anderson said. “It’s expected to be about a $2 million project to get that bridge repaired and redesigned, and we’ve got virtually all of the money through grants awarded to us. Every last little bit is going to be a help as we get down to the final decisions on design.

“I know Mayor (Ginger) Ward and (City Manager) Nick (Wells) have been in meetings with the design engineer and are giving general direction to what we are looking for and doing so while keeping costs under control,” Anderson added.

Wells addresses these topics in his city manager’s report from the Monday meeting, expressing both excitement over the direction the city is heading with the trestle but also trying to show fiscal conservatism.

“After over a decade and a half of being somewhat unsightly and unusable, the trestle will soon be fixed cosmetically and usable for pedestrian and non-motorized traffic,” Wells writes in his report.

He references Mayor Ward’s inclusion in the meetings to talk design concepts last month, where she participated with the team via Zoom.

“There are multiple concepts being discussed, most to control costs and stretch the project dollars,” Wells writes. “A meeting last week with the design engineer led to multiple decisions on design considerations. Mayor Ward and the (city manager) have proceeded with the general direction of keeping the original character of the structure, while making concessions to keep costs under control.”

Meanwhile, Anderson encouraged anyone who hasn’t seen the wetlands progress at the Mellinger trail not to miss the city’s annual Trail Walk event scheduled for Oct. 14.