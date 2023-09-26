Volunteers, Youths Help Make Sheriff’s Office Barbecue Run

IMPERIAL — Tina Garcia stopped for a brief moment from gathering tickets and money from the drive-up area of the 32nd annual Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Services Barbecue fundraiser to introduce herself.

Garcia is executive director of the Sheriff’s Activities League and supervisor for the Crime Prevention Unit and has been a member of the organization since 2004, working with youths in various programs.

Both programs are volunteer services of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and receive most if not all of their annual funding from the barbecue event that took place on Sunday, Sept, 24, at the Casa De Mañana building of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in Imperial.

Student volunteers from organizations like the Brawley Union High FFA, Imperial County Sheriff’s Cadets, and Central Union High Law Enforcement Academy were lined up plating the food to be given to customers outside in the drive-though at the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Services Barbecue fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Casa De Mañana building of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in Imperial. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“Whether it’s a learning activity or a sports activity,” Garcia said, it’s all for the youths. “One of the goals for the SAL is connecting law enforcement and our youth.”

Garcia said the SAL provides assorted programs for youths like summer activity programs, an annual food and toy drive, dance teams, soccer teams and more. “The coaches are all volunteers, we just help run the programs for the kids,” she explained.

SAL recently took students on a Life After High School event, which is one of the events funded through Sunday’s barbecue. SAL participants went over everything from how to apply for FAFSA (federal student aid), how to obtain scholarships, what to expect in college, as well as reviewing information for trade schools. SAL also uses barbecue event funds for insurance fees for its programs and continues to provide services to more than 1,000 youths in Imperial County.

In a few weeks, SAL and the Crime Prevention Program will bring back its annual Drug Store initiative, which shows high school students around the Valley the dangers of substance use.

The units Garcia oversees were just two of the many Sheriff’s Office volunteer groups that benefit from the barbecue fundraiser, including the Mounted Sheriff’s Posse, De Anza Rescue Unit, Imperial County Sheriff’s Cadets, Imperial County Sheriff’s Aero-Squadron, Reserves, Sheriff’s Activity League, and Imperial County Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Unit.

All the organizations involved in the event are registered 501c3 nonprofits, and all serve different functions. Although each nonprofit has a different purpose, members from each could be found working in unison as one smooth and cohesive unit Sunday afternoon. The hustle and bustle of all the bodies was serving one function — get the plates out quickly.

The big man in the room, Imperial County Sheriff Fred Miramontes, could be found helping package plates and contributing his time to the cause.

“We don’t have the resources to budget for search and rescue like bigger counties like San Diego do, so we really rely on this event every year,” Miramontes said.

Youths and their efforts were a consistent theme throughout the day-long barbecue event, as they provided the hustle the fundraiser needed, from unloading meat from the truck outside, to shredding and plating as well, the El Centro’s Central Union High School Law Enforcement Academy, Brawley Union High School’s FFA, and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department Cadets were just three groups helping move things forward.

Imperial County Undersheriff Robert “Bobby” Benavidez, No. 2 in the pecking order behind Sheriff Fred Miramontes, commented on the efficiency of the entire day.

“You know what makes it fast and efficient? I’m not gonna lie; it’s the kids,” said Benvadiez, who could be seen working various stations throughout the event, from shredding beef to plating. “For years and years and years, it used to be a bunch of us adults, who don’t take direction very well,” Benavidez laughed.

Imperial County Sheriff Fred Miramontes (right foreground) is bagging packaged plates and getting them out to be delivered to drive-through customers for the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Services Barbecue fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 24. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The Barbecue and the Event

Deep pit barbecues found at Mike Abatti Farms in El Centro were used to cook the 4,000 pounds of donated meat for the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Services Barbecue fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 24. | PHOTO COURTESY OF MONICA ROBLADO OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY SHERIFF’S ACTIVITIES LEAGUE

Four huge black cast-iron round containers were found on a flatbed just outside the Casa De Mañana building, full of hot, foil-wrapped beef. The student volunteers could be seen orderly and efficiently unloading the meat into smaller barrels to wheel inside to begin the meat-shredding process.

“The meat is cooked at Mike Abatti Farms off McCabe Road and Pitzer Road in a deep, brick-lined barbecue pit, placed and cooked overnight from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday morning,” Benavidez explained.

Inside, the Casa De Mañana was packed with volunteers — students and adults alike, from deputies to members of the squadrons benefiting — moving at top speed, assembly-line style at assorted tables, instructed with various tasks.

The meat was being manually shredded at one station, then moved to the next tables where lines of students and others were plating the food into to-go containers, including the fresh barbecue meat, beans, salsa, a roll and a salad. The plates were then bagged and utensils provided by another group of volunteers, then put outside on tables for students to deliver to cars. The entire process was fast enough to make any observer’s head spin.

The Various Volunteer Programs

Among the various groups that assist the Sheriff’s Office, each has a different function in a different setting. Take the Mounted Sheriff’s Posse. Secretary for the posse, Ron Rock, an El Centro native, explained some of his group’s duties.

“We help with search and rescue, and provide security at the fair,” Rock explained while taking a quick break. His group was in charge of the meat on Sunday. He shared that the day before, the meat was seasoned and wrapped. Rock boasted that the barbecue “feeds about 4,500 people. About $10 goes back to the organization that sold the ticket, and the rest is put into a pot together to support all the volunteer organizations.”

About eight volunteers from the posse were found running around and supervising the meat handling. “Each year we get more and more kids volunteering,” Rock noted when talking about the amount of students involved in the operation.

De Anza Search and Rescue volunteer Ramiro Plasencia, a retired Imperial County probation officer, was another volunteer found dressed with an apron and donning gloves. On this football Sunday, Plasencia commented, “I’m running around like a linebacker out here.”

A student volunteer wheels cooked meat from outdoors to the beginning of the assembly line where it would be shredded for plating at the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Services Barbecue fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Casa De Mañana building of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in Imperial. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Plasencia explained that for the De Anza group, funds will go toward equipment and logistics, repairs and fuel for trucks, quads, and various desert missions that are sure to happen this winter. Plasencia said the group is actively seeking volunteers and can be found on Facebook for more information.

Former chief executive of the Imperial County Superior Court, Kris Kussman, a volunteer with a spouse in the Sheriff’s Posse, was outside collecting tickets to begin the drive-through process. Accompanying her were Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Cadets and cousins Dannae Flores and Samantha Osuna, both with aspiring Science Criminal Investigation careers after high school graduation. Osuna said she would be following in the footsteps of some of their law enforcement family, including an uncle who is a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant detective.

Sheriff cadets could be found on both sides of the Casa De Mañana building, one side gathering tickets and placing large numbered-papers on car front dashes, and on the other side, cadets were running plates out to each car. Sheriff’s Lt. Murad Masad could be found overseeing and working with the cadets handing out plates to cars as they drove to the pick-up spot.

To help make the volunteer barbecue possible — and keep it profitable for the programs — all the meat being served was donated to the cause, Sheriff Miramontes said. “We cooked approximately 4,000 pounds of meat, and all of it was donated from local Imperial Valley cattle farmers. We wouldn’t be able to do this without their donations and contribution.”