HOLTVILLE — Raizes, a local nonprofit that focuses on closing the gap in health and environmental wellness inequities in Imperial County, will be hosting a fundraising event titled “Last Call of Summer 2023” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Hot Rods and Beer in Holtville.

Raizes looks to make an impact in a variety of wellness topics with designed approaches. For example, according to an organization press release, one approach is the works of “Living and Striving with Diabetes” workshops and forums for all ages. Funds raised at Saturday’s event will be utilized as working capital for the nonprofit and to support its interest projects like the “Imperial Valley First Swing,” which promotes access to young athletes of diverse backgrounds and communities by encouraging principles of golf.

“It’s not just about giving participants the experience to play a sport. Raizes looks to build on the fundamentals that fortifies principles that transcends into the participants’ development as community members,” Jose Valle stated in a Raizes press release.

Raizes’ projects are in keeping with the mission: “Improving lives by empowering communities to eliminate disparities of health, environmental quality, and opportunities.”

Raizes is a member of the Lithium Valley Specific Plan and PEIR collaborative; the public can participate in its baseline survey at lithiumvalleysurvey.com

For more information on the fundraiser, go to raizesinc.org or contact Valle 760-562-1554.