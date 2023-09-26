EL CENTRO — A fake check presentation represented serious business for the future mental health services of Imperial Valley residents who stand to benefit from some $29.4 million in state grants divided between substance use treatment and youth services.

On Monday, Sept. 25, Assembly member Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) joined Imperial County Behavioral Health Services Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia and other county officials and BHS staff to commemorate what breaks down to $12.2 million in grants to increase access to services for children and older youths and $17.28 million for a substance use treatment facility.

“Our office had a meeting with the actual state grantees to kind of get an understanding of what’s going to be expected. We wrote some letters of support for the purpose of this grant. We had a couple of meetings with some of the state grantee representatives to make sure they knew we were paying attention.” Garcia stated. “Ultimately, credit and all the work done should be given to the behavioral health department for putting their best foot forward and getting this money.”

The pandemic brought on lots of challenges for Behavioral Health Services, according to officials. Loss of staff and changes of the way operations were run had to be addressed. Services or operations were never stopped, officials said, and most of the functions were changed to telehealth, which are live video call or phone call consultations between providers and or specialists. Substance use, mental health, children’s school-based programs were continued to make sure the population was being reached, according to BHS.

The first grant received was actually two different grants combined. The first part is an $8.1 million grant to improve and maximize accessibility of children and family services. The plan is to have dedicated space for clinicians’ offices, a psychiatrist, for a state-of-the-art telehealth room and group rooms where they can do group work with the children and families.

The current facility at 120 N. Eighth St. was built in 1947 as a motel and the county took over in 1974 and built some offices, but a lot of room is not being used because the structure still has some old kitchenettes and showers that are mainly used for storage.

“We wanted to maximize the space that we have, and because it is very centrally located, it is very helpful for our clients to come here and access services,” BHS Director Plancarte-Garcia said.

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), far left, and Imperial County Behavioral Health Services Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia. Far right, are joined by Imperial County officials and Behavioral Health Services staff to celebrate the receipt of some $29.4 million in state grant funds on Monday, Sept. 25. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

The second part of the first grant is $4.1 million and will be used to remodel and expand the current triage and engagement unit at 202 N. Eighth St. The building was built more than 20 years ago, and things were developed and put in place the way it worked at that time but not currently working with today’s needs that have children being about 50 percent of the psychiatric emergencies, when in the past it was mainly adults.

As the pandemic fades, the increase in hospitalizations, increase in visits to the crisis desk and a high increase to the number of children and youths accessing services are on the rise because they are experiencing depression and anxiety more after being at home for so long, according to BHS.

The largest of the grants is a $17.2 million award for the construction of a substance use disorder treatment facility that will be built at 1319 S. Clark Road. That site was formerly the Volunteers of America treatment program house, which will be demolished to make way for new construction.

The 1.9-acre facility will be about 10,300 square feet. It will have a clinical section in which in-treatment patient rooms will be located. There will be eight rooms with double occupancy with possibilities of expansion. It will have a group room, activity room, an outdoor area where they will be able to barbecue and play volleyball.

The facility will also have an intake area, a lobby area, an area where people will be admitted and screened. There will be offices, cubicles, and copiers for the people providing the treatment, a layout that would be more efficient for the residents and employees.

“We’re hoping that through the provision of these services locally we will have more people accessing service in a timely manner and prevent people from waiting till it is too late, because the illness progresses. We want to be more proactive,” Plancarte-Garcia said. “These are great opportunities that we have that these grants will cover. We are very grateful.”