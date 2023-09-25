Irrigator Robbed, Shot While Tending Field Near Imperial

IMPERIAL — An irrigator asleep in his vehicle as a field was being watered was shot in a brazen robbery on the outskirts of Imperial not long before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The suspect got away and is considered armed, but the irrigator is in good shape, sustaining a “through and through” bullet wound to his hand as he tried to escape his robber, Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. Moises Badena said on Monday, Sept. 25.

Around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, sheriff’s dispatchers got a call from the irrigators saying he was at West Evan Hewes Highway and Forrester Road, saying he had been robbed and shot in his hand, according to call logs.

However, the actual crime occurred closer to Forrester Road, south of Aten off one of the field access roads, Badena said. When the irrigator was awoken by his assailant, he found a man in a black ski mask, threatening him with a handgun for his money and property.

It’s unclear whether the shooting might have been accidental, although it was still done in the commission of a crime.

The gun fired when the irrigator made his escape from the area, Badena said. His car had been running the entire time, and near the end of robbery, the irrigator put the car in gear and tried to drive away — that’s when he was shot in the hand.

Badena said the victim was administered first aid on scene and transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center.

The robber, who might have had another person with him in his vehicle, left the area in a black or brown older-model Toyota sedan, Badena said. A BOLO (be on the lookout) to warn Imperial Valley law enforcement agencies of an armed suspect, stated the suspect fled east on Aten Road toward Imperial.

Badena said the case is still under investigation.