IMPERIAL — As federal and state lawmakers based in California continue to petition President Biden to declare a federal disaster in the wake of Tropical Storm Hilary, local assessments show Imperial County was among the hardest-hit areas in terms of property damage per capita.

Overall, Imperial County received some $9.3 million in property damage during the weekend storm in which 3.26 inches of rain fell on Aug. 19 and 20, but perhaps the most shocking statistic shared by Imperial County Fire Chief and Office of Emergency Services Coordinator David Lantzer was that Imperial County was the second-highest county in property damage per capita at $51.

“Those are pretty significant numbers. I’m actually a bit surprised, but not completely surprised,” Lantzer said during his department report at the Imperial City Council meeting of Wednesday, Sept. 20.

He said about 10 counties sustained damages during Hilary, and together they hoped for a federal disaster declaration, which would bring federal funding to deal with lingering damages.

“We’re awaiting a decision from D.C.,” Lantzer said.

Imperial County is actually one of nine counties — Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Siskiyou and Ventura counties — in the state declaration and the letters from Gov. Newsom and a bevy of lawmakers aimed at the Biden administration.

Throughout that nine-county region, some 49 flash-flooding warnings were issued in the first 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Besides what was measured in Imperial County, San Bernardino County saw 13.54 inches of rain over two days, with wind gusts up to 80 mph. Near Palm Springs, Interstate 10 was closed in both directions due to massive debris flow that covered all lanes of traffic and left hundreds of vehicles stranded.

Dahlia Drain to Go Underground

With the “ghost hotel” continuing its resurrection as a Cambria Hotels & Suites thanks to developer, Imperial Hotel Acquisitions LLC (the name under which Gafcon Inc. applied to development the site), it will now begin the process of burying the open ditch running along the hotel’s property and Highway 86.

Imperial Hotel Acquisitions, the Imperial Irrigation District and the city of Imperial have all entered into a memorandum of understanding pertaining to the undergrounding of the Dahlia Lateral 8 Drain where it runs along the IHA property and Highway 86. The Imperial City Council approved the MOU, 3-0, on Sept. 20, with council members Robert Amparano and Ida Obeso-Martinez absent from the meeting. IID has previously approved the agreement as well.

Imperial City Manager Dennis Morita said the MOU spells out that IHA will bear the cost, from design, to construction and ongoing maintenance, of the portion of the canal that has been put underground due to the fact, he said, the Dahlia drain will continue to be in use.

The cost to underground a canal on average is about $1,000 per linear foot, according to IID, which has this project at around 1,600 feet of drain that needs to be put under. That would place the project cost around $1.6 million.

In addition to the MOU, the city of Imperial and IHA will be inking a secondary agreement to be prepared by the city attorney, Morita said. IID wants assurances that IHA or whomever owns the site maintains the drain since its use is integral to IID’s system, and to do that, IID will look to the city to hold IHA responsible. Morita said the secondary gives the city power to recoup costs if it has to maintain the drain.

“Baby, it’s Cold Outside … on Dec. 9”

The prep work is already underway for Christmas in a Small Town, and recently the Parks and Recreation Department were all business in ensuring that Imperial would have its Winter Wonderland.

With a Christmas crisis on parks and rec’s mittens in the escalating cost of “snow,” Chief Elf and Special Events Coordinator Nancy Amparano stared down the $14.51 a ton increase and said, “Not today, Ebenezer!”

In pursuit of the mighty toboggan run of legend and the fabled “snow scene,” staff recommended that the Christmas Council … er, City Council go with Arctic Glacier USA Inc. at a cost not to exceed $16,422.18.

For that price, Elf Amparano said, “We get 50 tons of snow to be blown, groomed and molded by their personnel.”

Council member Stacy Mendonza asked whether this was the usual amount set aside for Christmas in a Small Town, to which staff said yes, that there is a special events budget.

Amparano mentioned the cost of snow going up, but the cost isn’t bad overall. Not Grinch bad, that is. The council approved the allocation 3-0.