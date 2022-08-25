LIVE FOOTBALL: Vincent Vs. Southwest

EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High School of Calexico started the season strong on the arm of junior quarterback Jacobo Elias, who threw for three touchdowns in the Scots’ 29-28 win over San Diego on Aug. 19.

Meanwhile, Southwest High School of El Centro was blown out, 53-13, as the Holtville Vikings ran roughshod over the Eagles at home last week.

Tonight the teams face off on what is essentially both of their home field in El Centro, where the Desert League Scots will play its home games this season when the Imperial Valley League Eagles are away or not scheduled.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. with John Moreno and Vic Carrillo calling the action for Valley Sports Network. Watch it live here.