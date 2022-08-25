CALEXICO — “Less than significant” impacts are anticipated due to the proposed construction of a temporary pedestrian processing facility at the downtown Calexico West Land Port of Entry.

Or at least that’s the conclusion that the federal government reached in the proposed project’s draft environmental assessment, which is open for public comment until Sept. 26.

The opening of the public comment period was announced by the General Services Administration during a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The proposed construction of the temporary processing facility is part of the final phase of the overall $416 million West Port of Entry expansion project that began in 2015.

The temporary facility is to be constructed on Heffernan Avenue, west of the historic customs house on East First Street. The facility’s construction will require the temporary acquisition of the southernmost portion of Heffernan, south of First Street.

An encroachment permit from the city of Calexico will be sought by GSA for the temporary use of Heffernan Avenue, said Anthony Kleppe, GSA environmental program manager, during the virtual meeting.

The temporary facility is expected to be in use for about three to four years while the existing pedestrian processing facility is demolished and a new one is built in its place.

The portion of Heffernan that will be temporarily repurposed is used by transit service providers, the draft assessment stated.

“At the end, Heffernan will be returned to the city of Calexico,” Kleppe said.

The temporary pedestrian processing facility at the downtown Calexico West Land Port of Entry will be near Heffernan Avenue and East First Street, where two modular buildings will go up (red outlined structures) on either side of the historic old customs house. | COURTESY IMAGES

The project’s draft environmental assessment for the temporary facility contains the federal government’s proposed plan of action and an alternative, which would be to not construct the facility.

The construction of the temporary facility is part of the $100 million Phase 2B of the overall expansion project.

Phase 2B would help reduce wait times for pedestrians and allow the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to more effectively deploy the latest technology to identify high-risk activity and shipments, combat drug trafficking, and increase operational security.

Failure to build the temporary processing facility would not “fulfill the purposes and need of the project or those of the traveling public,” said Osmahn Kadri, GSA Region 9 National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) project manager, during the virtual meeting.

The draft assessment also lists the potential impacts the planned action may have on the community’s air quality, traffic patterns, water and land resources, noise and environmental justice.

Though it notes that “short-term, direct adverse impacts” are anticipated to the city’s water and land resources, noise levels, air quality and traffic, it characterizes those impacts as “less than significant.”

The assessment stated that officials anticipate some “short-term, indirect beneficial impact” from the economic activity generated by construction crews and the purchase of locally sourced materials. No impact at all is anticipated for the area’s cultural resources.

“The only real impact which currently we’re seeing below a level of significance is the temporary conversion of Heffernan Road to accommodate the premanufactured buildings,” Kadri said.

The temporary one-story facility will be approximately 8,804 square feet and include a fire lane to the west, pedestrian ramps leading to and from the building, and pedestrian pick-up and drop-off areas at the north side of the building.

The building’s interior will include wait areas, administrative offices, property storage, interview rooms, inspection areas, processing areas, and restrooms, according to the draft assessment found at the GSA’s website.

Funding for the Phase 2B project was made available through the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in November, and which designated $3.4 billion for 26 major construction and modernization projects at land ports of entry.

The temporary processing facility project also calls for the restoration of the historic customs house, which was built in 1993 and is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The GSA announced on Aug. 11 that an additional $1.3 million was awarded to Alpine-based Hernandez Builders for the design-build contract for the restoration project.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Dec. 1 and finish by August 2023, a GSA press release stated. When completed, the building will be used as administrative space for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection during Phase 2B construction.

Comments solicited for the draft assessment will help determine whether a more comprehensive Environmental Impact Review is needed for the project, or whether a finding of no significant impact is sufficient.

Plans also call for a final environmental assessment to be compiled, as well as an additional public meeting to discuss the final draft.

Public comments must be submitted by Sept. 26. They can be sent via email to osmahn.kadri@gsa.gov and should include “Calexico West LPOE Public Comment” in the subject line.

Comments can be submitted by postal mail/commercial delivery by addressing a letter with the following text: ATTN: Ms. Bianca Rivera, 355 South Euclid Avenue, Suite 107, Tucson, AZ 85719