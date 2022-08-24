EL CENTRO — Imperial County’s firefighters and other fire protection workers finally got their raises.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, without discussion, for the approval of $827,177 worth of funding be reallocated to provide for pay scale increases for Imperial County firefighters.

“I think it’s about time and well deserved,” District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley said.

While specific details on how much of a dollar amount each position will receive was not provided by the county, these wage increases will be implemented to all fire protection employees including firefighters, fire engineers, the senior firefighter mechanic, fire captains, the fire battalion chief, the deputy fire marshall, and the training officer.

Imperial County District 3 Supervisors Michael Kelley (left) motioned for the vote with a quick second from District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte, without discussion, for the approval of $827,177 worth of funding be reallocated to provide for pay scale increases for Imperial County firefighters during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

This served as a victory for Imperial County Firefighters Association/International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5208 (ICFA), which serves as the county firefighters’ union.

On Tuesday, April 19, members of ICFA spoke out about the low pay scale, which they said led to widespread position vacancies within the fire protection ranks.

During their comments, county fire Capt. Rodney Fischer reported that this led to extreme and unsafe working conditions, including him leaving a 96-hour shift to come speak to the Board of Supervisors.

ICFA was in attendance during the Aug. 23 Board of Supervisors meeting as well, sitting together and united as they were back in April, to hear the Board of Supervisors’ decision.

Fire Capt. and Vice President of ICFA Daniel Martinez was among those who attended, and in an interview after the approval that he hopes this increase in pay scale will help alleviate the county Fire Department’s employee shortage.

“It was a big leap in what we were looking for. It took months but we all knew it was gonna be a long road ahead, but we are very patient,” Martinez said.

LAFCO Asks for County’s Cooperation in IID Study

When the Governor vetoed Assembly Bill 1021 last year, the Imperial Irrigation District breathed a sigh of relief after efforts to give Riverside County more say over the district’s power business failed.

IID provides electricity to a large swath of Coachella Valley, and Assembly member Chad Mayes, I-Rancho Mirage, has made two legislative attempts so far to give Riverside County more representation.

While IID has successfully staved off those previous attempts, the veto of AB 1021 resulted in a joint Imperial and Riverside County study on the IID’s governance structure, a draft of which was presented to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Aug. 23, along with a request of cooperation from the county by those performing the study.

Representatives from Imperial County and Riverside County’s Local Agency Formation Commission gave an update on the study, which is to determine two things: what should the agreement to provide Coachella Valley residents electricity in perpetuity looks like and how much representation should Coachella Valley users have on the IID Board of Directors.

The presentation was given by Imperial County LAFCO Executive Director Jurg Heuberger along with Riverside County LAFCO Director Gary Thompson.

Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission Director Jurg Heuberger presented an update and request for cooperation as LAFCO performs a governance study on the Imperial Irrigation District during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The LAFCOs are to conduct an analysis of alternative governance structures and alternative electricity services provided by the IID, leaving a single line item for $500,000 for the study to be performed.

“It’s ironic, we were allocated the $500,000 to do the study, but it took them nine months to get it to us,” Heuberger said.

The study is still early in the development process, said consultant Stephen Dopudja via Zoom during the meeting. His firm, Dopudja & Wells Consulting Inc. was hired to conduct the study.

Only simple introductory presentations to local governing agencies have been made so far, with IID’s presentation being held during its Aug. 17 Board of Directors meeting.

Dopudja said local agencies can expect to receive request for in-person meetings starting in September, where they will present a formal questionnaire to gather data on the IID’s governance systems

“We want to have some uniform questions among all the stakeholders so that it’s very transparent, and no one is getting a greater voice than any other agency,” Dopudja said.

Imperial Irrigation District Division 2 Director J.B. Hamby (left) greets Imperial County District 3 Supervisors Michael Kelley (right) prior to a presentation by Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission which provided an update and request for cooperation as LAFCO performs a governance study on the Imperial Irrigation District during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

At the time of AB 1021’s veto, Newsom stated that while he agreed with the spirit of the bill, which would give Coachella Valley a stronger voice in their utility company, he felt the bill provided too short of a timeline to accurately study IID’s governance, instead choosing to allocate money for the study with no specific objectives to meet.

IID officials opposed AB 1021, and its predecessor, AB854, which aimed to place three board members from the Coachella Valley on the IID Board of Directors, fearing that this was an attempt to take control of the Imperial Valley’s most valuable resource: water.

In an interview with IID Division 2 Director JB Hamby, who was in attendance at the county’s presentation, he said that the IID was more than willing to comply with the study LAFCO is performing.

“We’re going to be an active participant in the lab coat process. I think we’ve gotten a lot of great ideas with our stakeholders, and we’ll see how it goes from there,” Hamby said.