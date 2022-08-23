IMPERIAL — Barioni Boulevard buzzed with action as students trickled in for their first day of school at Imperial High School on Monday morning, Aug. 22, and School Resource Officer Octavio Ayala was there to greet them.

“I couldn’t wait for the school year to start. (We’ve) got beautiful weather for the first day back,” said Ayala, who stood at the front of the school welcoming students.

“We like to bring out all our agency (Imperial Police Department) to welcome the students at all the schools (on the first day of school),” he added. “It’s important that the students get to see the officers, and the officers get to see the students and interact to help make the kids feel more comfortable speaking and seeing an officer, to help them feel more secure.”

Schools throughout the Imperial Valley saw their classrooms filled once again for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Imperial Unified campuses teemed with life on Monday as youths walked to school or were dropped off by parents.

A student walked into the main office at Imperial High School to find secretary Leonor Santacruz ready to help. As one of the first faces everyone sees when they come into the school, Santacruz understands how important it is to be available to the students.

“I have been here for eight school years, so I know this first week is going to be hectic,” she said. “We will have a lot of new faces that look lost, but we are here to help.”

Sergio Rubio, Imperial High assistant principal of student services and athletics, expanded on Santacruz’s sentiment of supplying help to the students so they can reach their ultimate success.

Imperial High School students can be seen gathering on campus before the morning’s first classes on the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 22. | CLARA OLIVAS PHOTO

“I’m excited for another year,” Rubio said. “Our teachers are ready to rock and roll, so it should be good. We want to build a positive school culture and build an environment that is welcoming to all our students.”

Just down the street from Imperial High, younger students were making their way to class at Ben Hulse Elementary School. That’s where Samantha Lopez dropped off her daughter, Addison, for her first day of third grade.

“We just met her teacher,” Lopez said. “He told us he was big on organization, which I think is really important in life, so I’m glad they’re teaching it in third grade.”

On the other end of that timeline back at Imperial High School was 17-year-old Ivan Bennett, who said he was happy to finally start his senior year. He was most excited to change his journalism class for a culinary class.

“I want to do culinary class because I don’t know how to cook so I want to learn,” he said.

Assistant Principal Rubio indicated that providing access to numerous courses and extracurricular activities is a goal of the school.

“(The school) offers opportunities for students to explore different interests, be it athletics, band, or the culinary arts. We have about 40 to 50 clubs that the students can get involved in,” Rubio said. “The most important things are that students feel safe and welcome, and the teachers will help build that in the classrooms.”